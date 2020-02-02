London Police Shoot Suspect after ‘Terrorism-Related’ Knife Attack

Near the scene where a man was shot dead by police after stabbing two people in Streatham, London, Britain, February 2, 2020 (Simon Dawson/Reuters)

A man was shot dead by police in London Sunday after stabbing two people in what police are calling a “terrorism-related” incident.

Three people — two stab victims and one injured by broken glass — were taken to the hospital, with one man in critical condition. London’s Metropolitan police added that they believed the attack to be “Islamist-related.”

The attack occurred around 2 p.m. in Streatham, in the south of London, and eyewitnesses said the man shot dead by police appeared to have a device strapped to his chest.

“I was crossing the road when I saw a man with a machete and silver canisters on his chest being chased by what I assume was an undercover police officer,” a man told the PA news agency.

An off-duty security officer who lives in the Streatham area told CNN that the body had “something that looked like a device strapped to him.”

“It was square-shaped but it looked like it was taped to his shirt,” he said.

Both Prime Minister Boris Johnson and London Mayor Sadiq Khan released statements in the wake of the attack.

Johnson thanked first responders on Twitter, saying his “thoughts are with the injured and all those affected.”

“Terrorists seek to divide us and to destroy our way of life — here in London, we will never let them succeed,” Khan tweeted.

The stabbing is the second attack in the city in three months, after an attacker killed two people on the London Bridge on November 29 before being shot by police.

That killer had been convicted in 2012 as part of a plot to bomb the London stock exchange, but had been released and touted as a success story for a Cambridge University initiative to rehabilitate and educate prisoners before the November attack.