Lone Black Republican Senator Condemns Trump’s ‘Racially Offensive’ Tweets

Senator Tim Scott (R., S.C.) speaks in Washington, D.C. (Joshua Roberts/Reuters)

Senator Tim Scott (R., S.C.) on Monday condemned the weekend Twitter tirade that President Trump directed at Representative Ilhan Omar (D., Minn.) and her fellow freshman progressive lawmakers.

Scott, the only African-American senator in the Republican caucus, criticized Trump’s attack on Omar on the grounds that it was “racially offensive,” and also seemed to suggest that it was politically costly, in that it unnecessarily disrupted what was an ongoing internecine dispute within the Democratic caucus.

“Prior to this weekend, we saw the Democratic Party embroiled in racial controversy. From Kamala Harris attacking Joe Biden on segregationists, to four black and brown women chastising Democratic leadership for attacking women of color, it is clear the Democratic Party has serious issues along these lines,” Scott said in a statement.

“Instead of sharing how the Democratic Party’s far-left, pro-socialist policies — not to mention the hateful language some of their members have used towards law enforcement and Jews — are wrong for the future of our nation, the President interjected with unacceptable personal attacks and racially offensive language,” Scott’s statement continued. “No matter our political disagreements, aiming for the lowest common denominator will only divide our nation further.”

On Saturday, Trump instructed Omar to direct her desire for revolutionary political change toward her birth country of Somalia and counseled her to display respect and gratitude for the country that rescued her from civil strife there. Trump also appeared to direct his comments at Democratic representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, and Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts, who, along with Omar, collectively refer to themselves as “The Squad.”

So interesting to see “Progressive” Democrat Congresswomen, who originally came from countries whose governments are a complete and total catastrophe, the worst, most corrupt and inept anywhere in the world (if they even have a functioning government at all), now loudly…… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 14, 2019

….it is done. These places need your help badly, you can’t leave fast enough. I’m sure that Nancy Pelosi would be very happy to quickly work out free travel arrangements! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 14, 2019

A number of House Republicans, including Representatives Pete Olson of Texas, Mike Turner of Ohio, and Elise Stefanik of New York, have joined Scott in condemning the president’s charged remarks.

Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski of Alaska also chastised Trump, calling his tweets “absolutely unacceptable” on Monday morning.

We have enough challenges addressing the humanitarian crises both at our borders and around the world. Instead of digging deeper into the mud with personal, vindictive insults –we must demand a higher standard of decorum and decency. — Sen. Lisa Murkowski (@lisamurkowski) July 15, 2019