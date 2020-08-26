News

U.S.

Looting Returns to Minneapolis following False Rumors of Police Shooting

By
(Stock photo: rtolympic/Getty Images)

Looters descended on Minneapolis’s Nicollet Mall on Wednesday night after false rumors spread that the police had shot an African American man.

At around 6 p.m. a man who is suspected of committing a homicide walked by Nicollet Mall in the city’s downtown area. Police spotted him and approached, but the man shot himself before police could make an arrest. The incident was captured on a security camera, and video of the suicide was released by police to the Minneapolis Star Tribune, confirming officers’ version of events.

“This video has been released to help quell rumors and hopefully thwart civil unrest,” police spokesman John Elder told the Tribune. “We are able to release the video in this instance because they are city cameras and our officers were not involved in any deadly use of force. Had that been the case, we would have turned all of this over to the [Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.]”

Crowds that gathered at the site of the suicide were convinced that officers had shot the suspect, however. Police in riot gear have arrived at the scene, and looters have smashed windows of stores at the mall.

Comments

“Minneapolis, it’s time to heal. We must rebuild and recover. Dangerous, unlawful behavior will not be tolerated,” Minnesota governor Tim Walz wrote on Twitter. “The State Patrol is headed to Minneapolis to help restore order. I remain in close contact with the city and every state resource stands ready to help bring peace.”

In late May, Minneapolis officers killed African American resident George Floyd while arresting him, setting off massive demonstrations and riots across American cities. Rioters in Minneapolis burned down businesses, a police precinct, and caused millions of dollars in damages.

Comments

Send a tip to the news team at NR.

Zachary Evans is a news writer for National Review Online. He is a veteran of the Israeli Defense Forces and a trained violist.

Most Popular

NR PLUS Politics & Policy

California Apocalypto

By
It is now August in California. Green Napalm So we can expect the following from our postmodern state government. There are the now-normal raging wildfires in the coastal and Sierra foothills. And they will be greeted as if they are not characteristic threats of 500 years of settled history, but leveraged as ... Read More
NR PLUS Politics & Policy

California Apocalypto

By
It is now August in California. Green Napalm So we can expect the following from our postmodern state government. There are the now-normal raging wildfires in the coastal and Sierra foothills. And they will be greeted as if they are not characteristic threats of 500 years of settled history, but leveraged as ... Read More
Impromptus

A (bitter) taste of Kamala, &c.

By
One of my first tastes of Senator Kamala Harris came in February 2019. It was not a good one. The occasion was the nomination hearing of Neomi Rao, who in due course became a judge: a judge of the D.C. Court of Appeals. Judge Rao and I worked together at The Weekly Standard in the ’90s. Lovely, lively ... Read More
Impromptus

A (bitter) taste of Kamala, &c.

By
One of my first tastes of Senator Kamala Harris came in February 2019. It was not a good one. The occasion was the nomination hearing of Neomi Rao, who in due course became a judge: a judge of the D.C. Court of Appeals. Judge Rao and I worked together at The Weekly Standard in the ’90s. Lovely, lively ... Read More
Politics & Policy

The Crisis That Democrats Dare Not Mention

By
The Democratic National Convention portrayed an America suffering from every possible sort of malady — except urban unrest. Is the country going through a terrible pandemic? Yes. A punishing recession? Absolutely. Is our democratic system itself under threat? Of course. Is the planet about to be destroyed by ... Read More
Politics & Policy

The Crisis That Democrats Dare Not Mention

By
The Democratic National Convention portrayed an America suffering from every possible sort of malady — except urban unrest. Is the country going through a terrible pandemic? Yes. A punishing recession? Absolutely. Is our democratic system itself under threat? Of course. Is the planet about to be destroyed by ... Read More