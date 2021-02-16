Los Angeles Health Inspector Appears to Break into Dance Moments after Closing Brewery

(Brendan McDermid/Reuters)

A Los Angeles County health inspector appeared to break into a dance shortly after informing a brewery worker that the establishment would be required to close for Super Bowl Sunday, an owner of the brewery told Fox News.

Bart Avery, an owner of Bravery Brewery in Lancaster, Calif., said that the establishment has been “decimated financially and emotionally” during the coronavirus pandemic and ensuing business restrictions. The health inspector ordered the brewery to close at 11 a.m. on Super Bowl Sunday.

An LA County health inspector dances moments after ordering @BraveryBrewing to close. She ended up being wrong. Ruined BB's Super Bowl business. If your restaurant has been bullied/intimidated by LA County Health, DM me. @KFIAM640 @johnandkenshow @GaryandShannon @CalRestaurants pic.twitter.com/QQXJ2POG70 — stevengregory (@stevengregory) February 15, 2021

A security camera captured the inspector appearing to break into dance right after ordering the closure. While it is unclear why she did so, Avery told Fox that “the perception really sucks.”

Advertisement

Additionally, Avery claimed that the inspector later realized that she closed the brewery by mistake. The inspector initially said the establishment should close because there was no food truck on site. However, the brewery was only selling draft beer to go at the time, meaning that under California guidelines the establishment was not required to provide food.

The L.A. County Health Department did not immediately respond to Fox’s request for comment.

Small businesses across the country have struggled to stay afloat during the coronavirus pandemic, and in Los Angeles various businesses and public schools have remained closed for in-person service for several weeks because of high rates of coronavirus cases. County health officials have informed the Los Angeles public school district that elementary schools can hold in-person learning beginning next week, after being closed for the winter.

Send a tip to the news team at NR.