Loudoun County Father Calls on NSBA to Apologize Directly to Parents over ‘Domestic Terrorism’ Letter

The father of a girl who was allegedly sexually assaulted in a Loudoun County, Va., school called on the National School Boards Association to apologize directly to parents for comparing them to domestic terrorists.

The NSBA apologized to members on Friday for a letter to the Biden administration on September 29, which called on federal agencies to investigate alleged threats by parents against local school board members throughout the U.S.

“While the October 22 memo was an acknowledgement of its error, the NSBA only apologized to their fellow NSBA members, not to the parents they defamed,” Bill Stanley, the Smith family attorney, said in a statement on Monday.

“I am a father who deeply cares for his daughter….I am not a ‘domestic terrorist,'” parent Scott Smith said. “The NSBA defamed me, impugning my reputation and that of other concerned parents who dared challenge our local school board.” Smith threatened to take the NSBA to court if the organization does not “retract its statement that I am a ‘domestic terrorist.'”

Smith alleged earlier this month that a boy wearing a skirt assaulted his daughter in a Loudoun school, telling the Daily Wire that he became agitated at a June 22 school board meeting after a parent said they didn’t believe Smith’s account of the assault. Police subsequently arrested Smith.

That meeting saw parents criticize the Loudoun board’s proposed policy to allow students to use bathrooms according to their preferred gender identities, a policy which has since taken effect. A 14-year-old suspect in Smith’s daughter’s case was arrested on July 8.

