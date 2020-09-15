Louisville Reaches Record Multi-Million Dollar Settlement in Breonna Taylor’s Wrongful Death Lawsuit

A memorial for Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Kentucky, U.S., September 10, 2020. (Bryan Woolston/Reuters)

The city of Louisville, Ky. will pay several million dollars to the mother of Breonna Taylor, the 26-year-old EMT killed by police, and institute police reforms on how warrants are handled as part of a settlement in a wrongful death lawsuit filed by Taylor’s family.

Taylor’s mother, Tamika Palmer, filed the suit in April, alleging that police used flawed information when they received a “no-knock” narcotics warrant to enter Taylor’s apartment in March.

Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, fired a single shot, striking an officer in the leg when officers entered the home. Walker claimed he believed an intruder was entering the home as he didn’t hear police announce themselves.

The suit accused three Louisville police officers of blindly firing into Taylor’s apartment, fatally striking the 26-year-old.

According to the Associated Press, the settlement, which has not been announced publicly, would be the largest amount paid by the city for a police misconduct case, surpassing the previous largest settlement of $8.5 million paid in 2012 to a man who spent nine years in prison for a crime he did not commit.

The city of Louisville is expected to announce the details of the Taylor settlement Tuesday afternoon.

