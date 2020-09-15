News

U.S.

Louisville Reaches Record Multi-Million Dollar Settlement in Breonna Taylor’s Wrongful Death Lawsuit

By
A memorial for Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Kentucky, U.S., September 10, 2020. (Bryan Woolston/Reuters)

The city of Louisville, Ky. will pay several million dollars to the mother of Breonna Taylor, the 26-year-old EMT killed by police, and institute police reforms on how warrants are handled as part of a settlement in a wrongful death lawsuit filed by Taylor’s family. 

Taylor’s mother, Tamika Palmer, filed the suit in April, alleging that police used flawed information when they received a “no-knock” narcotics warrant to enter Taylor’s apartment in March. 

Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, fired a single shot, striking an officer in the leg when officers entered the home. Walker claimed he believed an intruder was entering the home as he didn’t hear police announce themselves.

The suit accused three Louisville police officers of blindly firing into Taylor’s apartment, fatally striking the 26-year-old.

Comments

According to the Associated Press, the settlement, which has not been announced publicly, would be the largest amount paid by the city for a police misconduct case, surpassing the previous largest settlement of $8.5 million paid in 2012 to a man who spent nine years in prison for a crime he did not commit. 

The city of Louisville is expected to announce the details of the Taylor settlement Tuesday afternoon.

Comments

Send a tip to the news team at NR.

Most Popular

Culture

The Problem with Cuties

By
French director and writer Maïmouna Doucouré was rather taken aback to find that her film Cuties (Mignonnes) -- an award winner at this year’s Sundance Film Festival -- was so violently unpopular with the American public after it appeared here on Netflix. In response to promotional materials and clips from ... Read More
Culture

The Problem with Cuties

By
French director and writer Maïmouna Doucouré was rather taken aback to find that her film Cuties (Mignonnes) -- an award winner at this year’s Sundance Film Festival -- was so violently unpopular with the American public after it appeared here on Netflix. In response to promotional materials and clips from ... Read More
U.S.

California Burning

By
On the menu today: a deep dive into how policy decisions have exacerbated the wildfires in the West, a farewell to Washington’s most sober-minded columnist, and apparently Peter Strzok has discovered how to travel forward in time. Why the West Is Burning If you’re following the news about the wildfires ... Read More
U.S.

California Burning

By
On the menu today: a deep dive into how policy decisions have exacerbated the wildfires in the West, a farewell to Washington’s most sober-minded columnist, and apparently Peter Strzok has discovered how to travel forward in time. Why the West Is Burning If you’re following the news about the wildfires ... Read More
U.S.

Cancel Culture Comes to Cronkite

By
Walter Cronkite said on receiving a global-governance award in 1999: “I am in a position to speak my mind. And that is what I propose to do.” Today, those who attend the journalism school named after the famed broadcaster are not so lucky. The spread of “cancel culture” in newsrooms — declaring ... Read More
U.S.

Cancel Culture Comes to Cronkite

By
Walter Cronkite said on receiving a global-governance award in 1999: “I am in a position to speak my mind. And that is what I propose to do.” Today, those who attend the journalism school named after the famed broadcaster are not so lucky. The spread of “cancel culture” in newsrooms — declaring ... Read More