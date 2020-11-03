News

Madison Cawthorn Wins Election, Becomes Youngest House Member in Decades

Madison Cawthorn, Republican nominee for North Carolina’s 11th Congressional District, speaks during the 2020 Republican National Convention broadcast from Washington, D.C., August 26, 2020. (2020 Republican National Convention/Handout via Reuters)

Madison Cawthorn has won the election for North Carolina’s 11th congressional district, becoming the youngest member of the House in decades.

At 25 years old, Cawthorn is at the minimum legal age to serve in the House. Cawthorn will replace former North Carolina congressman Mark Meadows, who resigned in order to serve as President Trump’s chief of staff. Cawthorn won the district primary against a challenger picked by Meadows and backed by Trump.

“Cry more, lib,” Cawthorn wrote on Twitter after the Associated Press called a victory for the freshman candidate.

When he was 18, Cawthorn was nominated by Meadows for a spot at the U.S. Naval Academy; however, a car crash left him paralyzed from the waist down.

Controversy dogged Cawthorn’s campaign after it created a website attacking journalist Tom Fiedler for working for Senator Cory Booker (D., N.J.).

“[Fiedler] quit his academia job in Boston to work for non-white males, like Cory Booker, who aims to ruin white males running for office,” the website read. Cawthorn subsequently apologized for the incident, saying a staffer had written the post without his knowledge.

“The syntax of our language was unclear and unfairly implied I was criticizing Cory Booker,” Cawthorn said in a statement. “I have condemned racism and identity politics throughout my campaign including during my convention speech when I highlighted M.L.K.’s vision for equality.”

Zachary Evans is a news writer for National Review Online. He is a veteran of the Israeli Defense Forces and a trained violist.

