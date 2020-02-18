News

Elections

Major Latino Org Endorses Sanders Going into Nevada Primary

By
A supporter holds a sign during a campaign rally by Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Bernie Sanders in Phoenix, Arizona March 19, 2016. (Mario Anzuoni/Reuters)

A prominent left-wing Latino organization has given its first-ever presidential endorsement to Senator Bernie Sanders less than a week before the Nevada Primary.

Trump’s re-election is a direct threat to our communities,” the organization, Mijente, wrote on its Twitter account. “Sen. Bernie Sanders has a long history of progressive stances + consistently remains on side of working people. That’s why we’re proud to endorse Sanders for president.”

Mijente has around 1,000 dues-paying members according to Politico, however its email subscribers number over 300,000. The organization will use its reach to mobilize Latino voters in Nevada and other state primaries.

It’s an honor to receive Mijente’s first presidential endorsement. They’ve mobilized a powerful grassroots network to stand up to Trump,” Sanders wrote on Twitter. “Together we will build a multiracial, multigenerational movement to sweep him out of office and transform this country so it works for all.”

Around 29 percent of Nevada’s population is Latino, the largest of any early-voting state.

Sanders on Friday snagged the endorsement of progressive New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio. The Vermont senator goes into Nevada having won the New Hampshire primary and finished in a virtual tie with South Bend, Ind. mayor Pete Buttigieg in the Iowa Caucus.

Comments

Nevada’s powerful Culinary Workers Union, whose members work primarily in the state’s casinos, declined to endorse a candidate. The union had been critical of Sanders’s Medicare-for-all plan, believing it represented a threat to the union’s own generous and painstakingly negotiated health care plan.

“We will not hand over our healthcare for promises,” read a leaflet passed out by the group.

Comments

Zachary Evans is a news writer for National Review Online. He is a veteran of the Israeli Defense Forces and a trained violist.

Most Popular

Law & the Courts

Why Wasn’t Andrew McCabe Charged?

By
The Justice Department announced Friday that it is closing its investigation of Andrew McCabe, the FBI’s former deputy director, over his false statements to investigators probing an unauthorized leak that McCabe had orchestrated. McCabe was fired in March 2018, shortly after a blistering Justice Department ... Read More
Law & the Courts

Why Wasn’t Andrew McCabe Charged?

By
The Justice Department announced Friday that it is closing its investigation of Andrew McCabe, the FBI’s former deputy director, over his false statements to investigators probing an unauthorized leak that McCabe had orchestrated. McCabe was fired in March 2018, shortly after a blistering Justice Department ... Read More
Elections

The Media’s Bernie Sanders Makeover Begins

By
Just you watch: By the time Election Day rolls around in November, liberal columnists will be telling us that Bernie Sanders is the “real conservative” in the presidential race. Many among the center–left commentariat are struggling to come to terms with the likelihood that the Democratic Party will ... Read More
Elections

The Media’s Bernie Sanders Makeover Begins

By
Just you watch: By the time Election Day rolls around in November, liberal columnists will be telling us that Bernie Sanders is the “real conservative” in the presidential race. Many among the center–left commentariat are struggling to come to terms with the likelihood that the Democratic Party will ... Read More
Elections

There’s Zero Chance Bloomberg Would Pick Hillary

By
There’s no better evidence that Mike Bloomberg’s chances of getting the Democratic nomination are on the rise than the fact that the opportunistic Hillary Clinton is already trying to grab a piece of the action. The Drudge Report startled the political world on Saturday by noting that “sources close to ... Read More
Elections

There’s Zero Chance Bloomberg Would Pick Hillary

By
There’s no better evidence that Mike Bloomberg’s chances of getting the Democratic nomination are on the rise than the fact that the opportunistic Hillary Clinton is already trying to grab a piece of the action. The Drudge Report startled the political world on Saturday by noting that “sources close to ... Read More
Religion

Getting Real About Christianity

By
Charlotte, N.C. -- There were women weeping in a chapel here. One woman named Veronica was nearly inconsolable. She was talking about the crucifixion of Christ as if it was happening right then and there. She was feeling it. She was seeing it as the consequences of her sins. She was overwhelmed by the love of a ... Read More
Religion

Getting Real About Christianity

By
Charlotte, N.C. -- There were women weeping in a chapel here. One woman named Veronica was nearly inconsolable. She was talking about the crucifixion of Christ as if it was happening right then and there. She was feeling it. She was seeing it as the consequences of her sins. She was overwhelmed by the love of a ... Read More
NR PLUS Politics & Policy

Socialism . . . But?

By
For once, conservatives were ahead of the curve. American conservatism functioned as a political mass movement in the postwar era not because of the rhetorical gifts of its chief expositors (William F. Buckley Jr. et al.) nor because of the intellectual prowess of its best and most creative minds (ask George ... Read More
NR PLUS Politics & Policy

Socialism . . . But?

By
For once, conservatives were ahead of the curve. American conservatism functioned as a political mass movement in the postwar era not because of the rhetorical gifts of its chief expositors (William F. Buckley Jr. et al.) nor because of the intellectual prowess of its best and most creative minds (ask George ... Read More