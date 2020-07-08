News

Sports

Major Retailers Pull Washington Redskins Merchandise

By
An employee passes Washington Redskins football shirts for sale at a sporting goods store in Bailey’s Crossroads, Va., June 24, 2020. (Kevin Lamarque/Reuters)

Walmart, Target, Dick’s Sporting Goods, and Nike have halted the sale of Washington Redskins merchandise as the team undergoes an evaluation of its name, bowing to corporate pressure.

The stores had pulled items including Redskins shirts, hats, and other memorabilia as of Monday. 

Walmart announced Friday that it would be “discontinuing the sale of items that reference the team’s name and logo,” on Twitter, referring to the Redskins as “the Washington team.”

The decision followed the team’s announcement that it would review its name after FedEx, the sponsor of the team’s stadium in Landover, Md., formally requested that the team change its name the day before.

Investment firms and shareholders worth a collective $620 billion called on Fedex, Nike, and PepsiCo to sever relationships with the Redskins unless the team changed its name, USA Today reported.

An investor letter to FedEx said “Redskins” is a “de-humanizing word characterizing people by skin color and a racial slur with hateful connotations,” adding that “virtually every major national American Indian organization has denounced use of Indian and Native related images, names and symbols disparaging or offending American Indian peoples, with over 2,000 academic institutions eliminating ‘Indian’ sports references.”

The team’s primary owner, Dan Snyder, has long defended the name, which the team has used since the 1930s.

The Redskins are the latest target of a racial reckoning in the wake of George Floyd’s death that has caused PepsiCo’s Quaker Oats to retire its Aunt Jemima packaging on pancake mix and syrup, Dreyer’s Grand Ice Cream to rename its Eskimo Pie brand, and the companies behind Uncle Ben’s, Mrs. Butterworth’s, and Cream of Wheat to announce reviews of those product names.

Comments

“We have been in conversations with the NFL and Washington management for a few weeks about this issue,” PepsiCo said in a statement Friday about the Redskins. “We believe it is time for a change. We are pleased to see the steps the team announced today and we look forward to continued partnership.”

Nike said in a statement Friday that it had “been talking to the NFL and sharing our concerns regarding the name of the Washington team. We are pleased to see the team taking a first step towards change,” according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Comments

Send a tip to the news team at NR.

Most Popular

Media

The Unrelenting Assault on President Trump

By
There has never been a presidential campaign in the United States where the administration was so massively opposed by the principal media outlets as in this election. Nor, in at least a century, have the national political media so widely and thoroughly discarded the traditional criterion for journalistic ... Read More
Media

The Unrelenting Assault on President Trump

By
There has never been a presidential campaign in the United States where the administration was so massively opposed by the principal media outlets as in this election. Nor, in at least a century, have the national political media so widely and thoroughly discarded the traditional criterion for journalistic ... Read More
Culture

A Triumph at Mount Rushmore

By
If nothing else, President Donald Trump’s July Fourth speech at Mount Rushmore clarified the battle lines of our culture war. The New York Times called the speech “dark and divisive,” while an Associated Press headline declared, “Trump pushes racial division.” A Washington Post story said the speech ... Read More
Culture

A Triumph at Mount Rushmore

By
If nothing else, President Donald Trump’s July Fourth speech at Mount Rushmore clarified the battle lines of our culture war. The New York Times called the speech “dark and divisive,” while an Associated Press headline declared, “Trump pushes racial division.” A Washington Post story said the speech ... Read More
Regulatory Policy

Going Medieval

By
Writing in Bloomberg, Noah Smith gives more than a nod to Peter Turchin’s theory of elite overproduction (or, as Smith neatly relabels the phenomenon, “elite over-competition”) as a cause of the current wave of turmoil in the West, something with which I would agree but, I think, more emphatically. Quite ... Read More
Regulatory Policy

Going Medieval

By
Writing in Bloomberg, Noah Smith gives more than a nod to Peter Turchin’s theory of elite overproduction (or, as Smith neatly relabels the phenomenon, “elite over-competition”) as a cause of the current wave of turmoil in the West, something with which I would agree but, I think, more emphatically. Quite ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Washington vs. Violent Crime

By
In New York City, 49 people were shot over the holiday weekend. The death count, so far, is eight. With 101 shooting victims in the last week, shootings are up 300 percent over the same period last year; for the full month of June, they reached a level not seen since 1996. Even before this latest bloodbath, ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Washington vs. Violent Crime

By
In New York City, 49 people were shot over the holiday weekend. The death count, so far, is eight. With 101 shooting victims in the last week, shootings are up 300 percent over the same period last year; for the full month of June, they reached a level not seen since 1996. Even before this latest bloodbath, ... Read More
Religion

From ‘Anchors Aweigh’ to Away-from-Church

By
If any group of Americans could reasonably be expected, and trusted, to conduct themselves in ways that minimize the danger of spreading infection during public worship, you might think that would be the men and women of the U.S. armed forces. They’re used to obeying orders, including those that involve ... Read More
Religion

From ‘Anchors Aweigh’ to Away-from-Church

By
If any group of Americans could reasonably be expected, and trusted, to conduct themselves in ways that minimize the danger of spreading infection during public worship, you might think that would be the men and women of the U.S. armed forces. They’re used to obeying orders, including those that involve ... Read More