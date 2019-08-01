News

White House

Majority of House Dems Support Impeachment Inquiry

By
Sign at a protest outside Trump Tower in New York City, February 8, 2018. (Eduardo Munoz/Reuters)

A majority of House Democrats now support the opening of an impeachment inquiry against President Trump despite Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s continued hesitance to act before concluding her caucus’s many ongoing oversight investigations.

Representative Ted Deutch of Florida became the 118th House Democrat to come out in favor of opening an impeachment inquiry, according to Politico’s count.

Deutch, a senior member of the Judiciary Committee, cited “substantial evidence” that Trump attempted to obstruct special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation.

“Although Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s testimony may not have been a summer blockbuster, it confirmed the damning conclusions of his report. The investigation revealed substantial evidence that President Trump obstructed justice. And that the special counsel did not exonerate him,” Deutch wrote in a column for the South Florida Sun Sentinel. 

Mueller’s testimony on Capitol Hill last week galvanized support for impeachment among rank-and-file House Democrats. Deutch was the twenty-third House Democrat to join the call for impeachment since Mueller testified on July 23.

Representative Elliot Engel (D., N.Y.), who chairs the House Foreign Affairs Committee, was one of five House democrats to come out in favor of an impeachment inquiry.

“The President’s repeated abuses have brought American democracy to a perilous crossroads,” Engel said while announcing his support on Tuesday. “Following the guidance of the Constitution – which I have sworn to uphold – is the only way to achieve justice.”

Pelosi was unmoved on the question of impeachment following Mueller’s testimony, maintaining her stance that House Democrats should refrain from opening an official impeachment inquiry until they obtain more evidence of presidential conduct through their multiple ongoing oversight investigations and legal challenges.

“My position has always been: whatever decision we make in that regard would have to be done with our strongest possible hand, and we still have some outstanding matters in the courts,” Pelosi told reporters during the Democratic leadership’s press conference on Wednesday.

The question of impeachment featured prominently during the second round of Democratic primary debates Wednesday night. Representatibe Julian Castro of Texas pushed for an immediate impeachment inquiry, arguing that to do otherwise would prove too politically costly.

“If they don’t impeach him, he’s going to say, ‘The Democrats didn’t go after me on impeachment, and you know why? I didn’t do anything wrong,’” said Castro, who served as secretary of House and Urban Development under former President Obama.

Castro was responding to Senator Michael Bennett’s (D., Colo.) suggestion that a lengthy impeachment proceeding might ultimately hurt Democrats at the ballot box in 2020.

