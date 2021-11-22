News

Male Inmate Sexually Assaulted Female after Transfer to Washington Women’s Prison, Former Guard Says

In the state of Washington, convicted male felons who identify as women have been transferred to the Washington Corrections Center for Women, formerly the only women-only prison in the state, and have in some cases sexually exploited the female inmates residing there.

The policy, which was effectively rubber-stamped by Washington’s Democratic governor Jay Inslee, has not yet been codified into law as it has in California, but the practice is already wreaking havoc across the state’s prison system, former and current employees at the Washington Corrections Center for Women tell National Review.

Male convicts can be admitted into the women’s prison, located

