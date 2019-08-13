Man Arrested after Allegedly Shooting at San Antonio ICE Office

(File photo: Joshua Lott/Reuters)

San Antonio police are questioning a man who is suspected of shooting at downtown office building occupied by Immigration and Customs Enforcement, according to local CBS affiliate KSAT.

Police responded to reports of gun shots around 3a.m. Tuesday morning. The suspect fired at the building from across the street, damaging several windows, according to police.

No one was harmed in the incident but police are investigating whether the shooter intentionally targeted the ICE office, which is on the 14th floor of the high rise building. The suspect was taken into custody shortly after the shooting just blocks away from the office building.

The incident comes roughly one month after police shot and killed a lone gunman outside an ICE detention facility in Tacoma. Wash. The man was armed with a rifle and was throwing “incendiary devices” at the facility. He also tried to ignite a propane attack nearby.

“This could have resulted in the mass murder of staff and detainees housed at the facility,” Shawn Fallah, the resident agent in charge of the ICE Office of Professional Responsibility, told the New York Times. “These are the kinds of incidents that keep you up at night.”

The attacked left behind a manifesto in which he identified himself as a member of Antifa intent on stopping the operation of “concentration camps” on U.S. soil.

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez first described ICE detention centers as concentration camps weeks before on Twitter along the side the Holocaust remembrance phrase “never again.” She later backtracked and said she was not trying to invoke the Holocaust as the moral equivalent of immigrant detention.