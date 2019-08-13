News

Law & the Courts

Man Arrested after Allegedly Shooting at San Antonio ICE Office

By
(File photo: Joshua Lott/Reuters)

San Antonio police are questioning a man who is suspected of shooting at downtown office building occupied by Immigration and Customs Enforcement, according to local CBS affiliate KSAT.

Police responded to reports of gun shots around 3a.m. Tuesday morning. The suspect fired at the building from across the street, damaging several windows, according to police.

No one was harmed in the incident but police are investigating whether the shooter intentionally targeted the ICE office, which is on the 14th floor of the high rise building. The suspect was taken into custody shortly after the shooting just blocks away from the office building.

Comments

The incident comes roughly one month after police shot and killed a lone gunman outside an ICE detention facility in Tacoma. Wash. The man was armed with a rifle and was throwing “incendiary devices” at the facility. He also tried to ignite a propane attack nearby.

“This could have resulted in the mass murder of staff and detainees housed at the facility,” Shawn Fallah, the resident agent in charge of the ICE Office of Professional Responsibility, told the New York Times. “These are the kinds of incidents that keep you up at night.”

The attacked left behind a manifesto in which he identified himself as a member of Antifa intent on stopping the operation of “concentration camps” on U.S. soil.

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez first described ICE detention centers as concentration camps weeks before on Twitter along the side the Holocaust remembrance phrase “never again.” She later backtracked and said she was not trying to invoke the Holocaust as the moral equivalent of immigrant detention.

Comments

Most Popular

Elections

Elizabeth Warren’s Ferguson Lie

By
Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren yesterday tweeted: https://twitter.com/ewarren/status/1159902078103445507 This is an outright lie, one day after Warren complained of the dangers of rhetoric. Michael Brown was not murdered. Michael Brown was shot by officer Darren Wilson in an act ... Read More
Film & TV

The Greatest War Movie Ever Made

By
The second-to-last comment made by Colonel Walter E. Kurtz is this: “Their commanders won’t allow them to write ‘F***’ on their airplanes because it’s obscene.” In Apocalypse Now we’ve seen a cavalry officer wipe out a village and call in a napalm strike to make a beach safe for surfing. We’ve ... Read More
Culture

Pro-Trump Movie Cancelled, Thanks to Trump

By
The producer Jason Blum, recycling his own The Purge films, in which ultra-white country-club jerks backed by Tea-party-type evangelicals go on killing sprees to hunt down struggling Americans and people of color, has given the formula a little tweak. In his new film, originally entitled “Red State vs. Blue ... Read More
Economy & Business

Job Security Is Not Coming Back

By
Shed a single tear, if you haven’t gone entirely dry, for America’s beleaguered, struggling, and anxiety-ridden law-firm partners. Sara Randazzo, writing in the Wall Street Journal, chronicles the lamentations of the lawyers: “Being named a partner once meant joining a band of lawyers who jointly tended ... Read More