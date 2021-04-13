Man Confronts CNN Reporter Covering Brooklyn Center Riots Live On-Air: ‘All The Press…Makes This Worse’

Protesters rally outside Brooklyn Center Police Department a day after Daunte Wright was shot and killed by a police officer, in Brooklyn Center, Minn., April 12, 2021. (Leah Millis/Reuters)

A CNN reporter was confronted by a man claiming the media made rioting worse, during riots in front of the Brooklyn Center Police Department on Monday night.

The man came up to the reporter as police clashed with rioters just up the street. He did not give his name, and it is unclear why he was outside at the time.

Tense exchange between demonstrator and CNN reporter in Brooklyn Center, MN: "All the press and all the extra shit ya'll do, makes this worse." pic.twitter.com/mA5zhhgcDC — Daniel Chaitin (@danielchaitin7) April 13, 2021

“All the press and all the extra sh** ya’ll do, makes this worse,” the man said. “When people want to protest, they shouldn’t do it in front of a f***ing police [station], courthouse, sh** like that. You get what the f*** I’m saying?”

The man continued to try to get the reporter to leave, saying “y’all need to get up out of here with all that twisting up the media and sh**.”

“Y’all just going to edit out the sh** you don’t like, and then y’all going to edit out some other sh**,” he said.

The comments came amid riots following a police shooting on Sunday, in which a Brooklyn Center officer shot resident Daunte Wright while attempting to arrest him. Police Chief Tim Gannon said the officer intended to use a taser to subdue Wright but mistakenly fired her handgun instead.

“I just need everyone to know that he was my life. He was my son,” Wright’s mother Katie said during a vigil on Monday. “And I can never get that back. Because of a mistake? Because of an accident?”

The shooting occurred during the trial of former Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin, who is accused of killing African American resident George Floyd in an incident that sparked massive riots and protests across the U.S.

