Man Shot after Standoff at CIA Headquarters

Dolley Madison Boulevard is blocked off by law enforcement in response to a security-related situation outside the CIA headquarters in McLean, Va., May 3, 2021. (Leah Millis/Reuters)

FBI agents shot and wounded a man after a standoff at the entrance to CIA headquarters in Langley, Va., on Monday.

The man attempted to drive into CIA headquarters but was stopped outside the gates to the compound by armed guards, two law enforcement officials told NBC. CIA security guards told the man to move his car, but the man refused and agents eventually decided to have the car removed from the entrance.

However, the man later stepped out of his car and brandished a gun, at which point he was shot by FBI agents at the scene. The extent of the victim’s injuries are unclear, and he is being treated at a hospital in the area.

The man has a history of mental illness and has repeatedly attempted to enter CIA headquarters, the two law enforcement officials said.

“The FBI is reviewing an agent-involved shooting that occurred at approximately 6 p.m. on Monday, May 3, 2021,” the agency said in a statement. “An individual involved in a security incident outside Central Intelligence Agency Headquarters in McLean, VA, emerged from his vehicle with a weapon and was engaged by law enforcement officers.”

The CIA said in a statement that “our compound remains secured, and our Security Protective Officers working the incident are the only Agency personnel directly involved.”

Security at the CIA was considerably boosted after a 1993 incident in which Pakistani national Mir Aimal Kasi killed two employees and wounded three others near the main entrance. Kasi was captured after four years on the run, and was executed in the U.S. in 2002.

