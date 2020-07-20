News

Law & the Courts

Man Suspected of Killing N.J. Judge’s Son Dead of Self-Inflicted Gunshot

By
(MattGush/Getty Images)

The suspect in a shooting at the New Brunswick, N.J., home of federal judge Esther Salas has been found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The gunman was identified as Roy Den Hollander, a self-described anti-feminist and attorney with a focus on “men’s rights,” according to multiple reports. It is not yet clear what Hollander’s motive was, however New York’s ABC 7 reported that investigators believe Salas’s husband Mark Anderl, a criminal defense attorney, may have been the target.

The shooter killed the couple’s 20-year-old son Daniel, a student at Catholic University, and wounded Anderl, who is in critical but stable condition. The gunman arrived at Salas’s house dressed as a FedEx delivery person.

“We are aware of the media reports and are fully cooperating with investigating authorities,” a spokesman for FedEx told CNN.

Salas has presided over a number of high-profile cases, including the sentencing of a Newark gang leader, and was recently appointed to oversee a lawsuit against Deutsche Bank over alleged failure to properly screen the finances of Jeffrey Epstein.

New Brunswick mayor Francis “Mac” Womack told reporters on Sunday that he was not aware of any recent threats to Salas.

“As a judge, she had threats from time to time, but everyone is saying that recently there had not been any,” Womack said.

Zachary Evans is a news writer for National Review Online. He is a veteran of the Israeli Defense Forces and a trained violist.

NR PLUS Elections

Unquiet on the Western Front

By
Joe Biden has opened up a western front in the 2020 campaign, buying advertising in Texas, where some polls have him leading Trump and others have him within a few points of the president. The current range is from Trump +2 to Biden +5. Texas has been a tease for Democrats in presidential elections since it ... Read More
NR PLUS PC Culture

Even Saints Can Get Canceled

By
The vandals in St. Louis have a new target: St. Louis. The American city began as a French settlement in Spanish Louisiana. The French fur traders who set up shop there named it for Louis IX, the sainted French king whose Christian zeal and personal integrity caused him to be regarded by his contemporaries and ... Read More
Elections

Paul Krugman Rejects American Elections, Again

By
In the fall of 2016, all the rage among Democrats and their partisans was lecturing Republicans on how they should accept Donald Trump’s (almost unanimously anticipated) defeat and reject Trump’s irresponsible “rigged election” rhetoric. On Election Day, I wrote a piece noticing that Democrats were ... Read More
