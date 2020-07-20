Man Suspected of Killing N.J. Judge’s Son Dead of Self-Inflicted Gunshot

(MattGush/Getty Images)

The suspect in a shooting at the New Brunswick, N.J., home of federal judge Esther Salas has been found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The gunman was identified as Roy Den Hollander, a self-described anti-feminist and attorney with a focus on “men’s rights,” according to multiple reports. It is not yet clear what Hollander’s motive was, however New York’s ABC 7 reported that investigators believe Salas’s husband Mark Anderl, a criminal defense attorney, may have been the target.

Advertisement

The shooter killed the couple’s 20-year-old son Daniel, a student at Catholic University, and wounded Anderl, who is in critical but stable condition. The gunman arrived at Salas’s house dressed as a FedEx delivery person.

“We are aware of the media reports and are fully cooperating with investigating authorities,” a spokesman for FedEx told CNN.

Salas has presided over a number of high-profile cases, including the sentencing of a Newark gang leader, and was recently appointed to oversee a lawsuit against Deutsche Bank over alleged failure to properly screen the finances of Jeffrey Epstein.

Advertisement

New Brunswick mayor Francis “Mac” Womack told reporters on Sunday that he was not aware of any recent threats to Salas.

“As a judge, she had threats from time to time, but everyone is saying that recently there had not been any,” Womack said.

Send a tip to the news team at NR.