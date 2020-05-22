News

Law & the Courts

Man Who Filmed Ahmaud Arbery’s Death Arrested on Murder Charges

By
A cross stands stuck in the ground along Highway 17 at the entrance of the Saltillo Shores neighborhood where Ahmaud Arbery was shot, in Brunswick, Ga., May 8, 2020. (Dustin Chambers/Reuters)

The man who filmed the death of Georgia resident Ahmaud Arbery has been arrested on murder charges, state authorities announced on Thursday.

William “Roddie” Bryan, Jr., 50, was arrested by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation in connection with George and Travis McMichael, who Bryan filmed killing Arbery. Lee Merritt, an attorney for Arbery’s family, released an extended segment of footage from Bryan’s cell phone that showed that Bryan got into his car and chased Arbery along with the McMichaels, then continued to film while Arbery was shot.

It was “obvious to us, to many around the country and after their thorough investigation, it was clear to the GBI as well,” that Bryan was involved in the killing, Merritt and other attorneys said in a statement.

The February killing of Arbery, who is African-American, by the McMichaels, who are white, drew national outrage. The McMichaels claimed that Arbery resembled a suspected burglar in the neighborhood, and drove to confront him. The two men brought along a .357 Magnum and shotgun, and shot Arbery, who was unarmed, during the confrontation.

George McMichael, 64, is a retired investigator in Glynn County where the killing took place. Two county commissioners told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution earlier this month that county district attorney Jackie Johnson initially prevented officers from arresting the McMichaels following the February killing.

Comments

The U.S. Justice Department is considering federal hate crimes charges against the McMichaels.

“We will continue to assess all information, and we will take any appropriate action that is warranted by the facts and the law,” DOJ spokeswoman Kerri Kupec said earlier this month.

Comments

Send a tip to the news team at NR.

Zachary Evans is a news writer for National Review Online. He is a veteran of the Israeli Defense Forces and a trained violist.

Most Popular

Politics & Policy

Twenty Questions for Barack Obama

By
Over the last two weeks, considerable evidence has been released related to what appears to be a major, historic political scandal. The declassification of Susan Rice's CYA email to herself alone raises a multitude of questions. Yet the mainstream media, who've suddenly become invincibly incurious about ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Twenty Questions for Barack Obama

By
Over the last two weeks, considerable evidence has been released related to what appears to be a major, historic political scandal. The declassification of Susan Rice's CYA email to herself alone raises a multitude of questions. Yet the mainstream media, who've suddenly become invincibly incurious about ... Read More
U.S.

Quarantine for Thee, but Not for Me

By
On the menu today: Certain elites have simply opted out of quarantine rules; wondering how much our news environment should be able to shift to non-virus news; the CDC says you’re less likely to catch the coronavirus from touching objects. One Pandemic and Quarantine for the Elites, Another for Everyone ... Read More
U.S.

Quarantine for Thee, but Not for Me

By
On the menu today: Certain elites have simply opted out of quarantine rules; wondering how much our news environment should be able to shift to non-virus news; the CDC says you’re less likely to catch the coronavirus from touching objects. One Pandemic and Quarantine for the Elites, Another for Everyone ... Read More
Law & the Courts

Sullivan on Sullivan

By
General Flynn’s counsel, Sidney Powell, has filed petition for a writ of mandamus in the D.C. Circuit, seeking to have the appeals court instruct District judge Emmet Sullivan end his tantrum over the Justice Department’s motion to dismiss the case. Judge Sullivan’s antics include inviting a torrent of ... Read More
Law & the Courts

Sullivan on Sullivan

By
General Flynn’s counsel, Sidney Powell, has filed petition for a writ of mandamus in the D.C. Circuit, seeking to have the appeals court instruct District judge Emmet Sullivan end his tantrum over the Justice Department’s motion to dismiss the case. Judge Sullivan’s antics include inviting a torrent of ... Read More
Culture

Another Phony Story from Linda Greenhouse

By
Linda Greenhouse, a longtime legal correspondent and current columnist for the New York Times, is back with a new article opposing the legal claims of the Little Sisters of the Poor. It’s not the first time she has written such an article. It’s not even the first time she has used a pointless metaphor about ... Read More
Culture

Another Phony Story from Linda Greenhouse

By
Linda Greenhouse, a longtime legal correspondent and current columnist for the New York Times, is back with a new article opposing the legal claims of the Little Sisters of the Poor. It’s not the first time she has written such an article. It’s not even the first time she has used a pointless metaphor about ... Read More
U.S.

Across the Wide, Growing American Divide

By
Red- and blue-state America was already divided before the coronavirus epidemic hit. Globalization had enriched the East Coast and West Coast corridors but hollowed out much in between. The traditional values of small towns and rural counties were increasingly at odds with postmodern lifestyles in the ... Read More
U.S.

Across the Wide, Growing American Divide

By
Red- and blue-state America was already divided before the coronavirus epidemic hit. Globalization had enriched the East Coast and West Coast corridors but hollowed out much in between. The traditional values of small towns and rural counties were increasingly at odds with postmodern lifestyles in the ... Read More