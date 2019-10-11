Manchester Knife Attack Injures Four

(File photo: Joshua Lott/Reuters)

Police shut down a shopping mall in Manchester, England on Friday morning after a man stabbed four people, not five as previously reported.

“At this stage we believe that four people were injured during the incident — not five as previously reported. We will update as the situation becomes clear,” police said in a statement.

An unidentified man in his 40s who is believed to be responsible for the attacks has been taken into custody.

“In these early stages we are keeping an open mind about the motivation of this terrible incident and the circumstances as we know them. Given the location of the incident and its nature officers from Counter Terrorism Police North West are leading the investigation as we determine the circumstances,” the Manchester police said in a statement.

A video recorded outside the mall shows officers using a taser and wrestling a man in black to the ground. The mall was evacuated and the nearby area has been put on lockdown.

Nigel Murphy, Deputy Leader of Manchester City Council, released a statement encouraging “people not to speculate about this incident but to refer to trusted official sources for updates.”

One man is reportedly in serious condition after being stabbed in the back and the stomach. Freddie Houlder, an eyewitness in the mall, said the man “was running around going for as many people as possible.”

A spokesperson for North West Ambulance service told CNN that they had received “multiple” calls for help. A heavy police presence was also at the scene.

News of the attack comes a week after a police administrator in Paris launched a knife attack in police headquarters, killing four before being shot dead.