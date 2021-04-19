Manchin Backs PRO Act, Bill to Eliminate Right-to-Work Laws

Sen. Joe Manchin (D., W. Va.) speaks to reporters near the Senate floor in Washington, D.C., March 1, 2021. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)

Senator Joe Manchin (D., W.Va.) gave his support to the PRO Act during a National Press Club event on climate change on Monday.

The PRO Act is intended to strengthen unionizing efforts and would block right-to-work laws, which allow workers to opt out of union memberships and accompanying fees.

“I am pleased to announce that I am cosponsoring the PRO Act,” Manchin said at the event. “Fifty percent of unions fail in their first year of organizing. This legislation will level the playing field.”

Advertisement

Manchin added that he would attempt move the legislation forward with bipartisan support.

“I look forward to working with my colleagues, on both sides of the aisle, to move this bill through a legislative process,” Manchin said.

The PRO Act is currently included as part of President Biden’s $2 trillion infrastructure bill. However, Democrats will likely attempt to pass the infrastructure bill via budget reconciliation rules that allow the Senate to approve legislation via a simple majority, rather than a filibuster-proof majority of 60 votes. Budget reconciliation rules include limitations that prevent the passage of certain pieces of legislation, including the PRO Act.

While the PRO Act has the support of most Democrats, Senators Kyrsten Sinema (D., Ariz.), Mark Kelly (D., Ariz.), and Mark Warner (D., Va.) have not yet backed the legislation.

Send a tip to the news team at NR.