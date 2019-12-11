News

Politics & Policy

Manchin Claims He’s ‘Torn’ on Impeachment Vote

By
Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) speaks to supporters after campaigning for the 2018 midterm elections at his headquarters in Charlestown, West Virginia, U.S., November 5, 2018. (Joshua Roberts/Reuters)

Senator Joe Manchin (D., W. Va.) said on Wednesday that he was “torn” regarding whether he would vote to convict President Trump of high crimes and misdemeanors once the impeachment proceedings reach the Senate.

House Democrats are preparing to hold a vote on two articles of impeachment against President Trump: abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. A majority of Democratic representatives have indicated they will support the articles.

“I’m very much torn on it,” Manchin told CNN. “I think it weighs on everybody.”

Manchin is a moderate Democrat whose home state of West Virginia gave Trump 68.5 percent of the vote in the 2016 elections, the largest margin of any state in the U.S. A poll by MetroNews West Virginia released on Wednesday showed that 59 percent of voters in the state are against impeaching the President.

Manchin suggested the Senate hear from witnesses including Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani and White House acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, and possibly even Hunter Biden.

“We have a divided country. On the other hand, we have equal branch of governments, responsibilities in the Constitution,” Manchin said. “There are a lot of things at stake here.”

Comments

Moderate House Democrats in swing districts have been wary of casting their votes for impeachment. Politico has reported that a group of around 10 House Democrats has been discussing the idea of censuring the President over his actions regarding Ukraine, avoiding an impeachment vote.

On Wednesday Representative Elissa Slotkin (D. Mich.), whose district voted for Trump in 2016, told CNN she was undecided on whether to vote for articles of impeachment. This despite Slotkin’s announcement in September that she would support the impeachment inquiry.

Comments

Most Popular

Elections

An Election Too Important to Be Left to Voters

By
The Democrats believe that the 2020 election is too important to be left to the voters. It’s obvious that President Donald Trump withheld defense aid to Ukraine to pressure its president to commit to the investigations that he wanted, an improper use of his power that should rightly be the focus of ... Read More
Elections

An Election Too Important to Be Left to Voters

By
The Democrats believe that the 2020 election is too important to be left to the voters. It’s obvious that President Donald Trump withheld defense aid to Ukraine to pressure its president to commit to the investigations that he wanted, an improper use of his power that should rightly be the focus of ... Read More
Elections

It’s Not Because She’s a Woman

By
In early October, Elizabeth Warren hit her stride. Her stock in the Democratic primary had been climbing steadily since midsummer, and as Joe Biden continued to lag, the Massachusetts senator became the first presidential hopeful to overtake him as front-runner in the RealClearPolitics polling average. She’s ... Read More
Elections

It’s Not Because She’s a Woman

By
In early October, Elizabeth Warren hit her stride. Her stock in the Democratic primary had been climbing steadily since midsummer, and as Joe Biden continued to lag, the Massachusetts senator became the first presidential hopeful to overtake him as front-runner in the RealClearPolitics polling average. She’s ... Read More
Film & TV

Clint Eastwood’s Messy, Nuanced Triumph

By
After a pipe bomb exploded at a concert held to celebrate the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta’s Centennial Park, the FBI came to suspect that the security guard who discovered the device might have planted it to gain a reputation as a hero. The knotty story of that security guard, Richard Jewell, does not lend itself ... Read More
Film & TV

Clint Eastwood’s Messy, Nuanced Triumph

By
After a pipe bomb exploded at a concert held to celebrate the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta’s Centennial Park, the FBI came to suspect that the security guard who discovered the device might have planted it to gain a reputation as a hero. The knotty story of that security guard, Richard Jewell, does not lend itself ... Read More
Film & TV

A Feeble Fox News Attack at the Movies

By
Don’t hold your breath waiting for Oscar-winning talents to rip the lid off the scandal at NBC News, whose bosses still have suffered no repercussions for their part in the Harvey Weinstein matter and other sleazy deeds — but at least Hollywood has finally let us know how they feel about Fox News ... Read More
Film & TV

A Feeble Fox News Attack at the Movies

By
Don’t hold your breath waiting for Oscar-winning talents to rip the lid off the scandal at NBC News, whose bosses still have suffered no repercussions for their part in the Harvey Weinstein matter and other sleazy deeds — but at least Hollywood has finally let us know how they feel about Fox News ... Read More