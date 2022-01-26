News

Marc Elias Accused of ‘Appalling’ Hypocrisy for Defending Dem Gerrymandering in Maryland

By
Attorney Marc Elias outside the Sandra Day O’Connor United States Courthouse in Phoenix, Ariz., in 2016. (David Jolkovski for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Democratic lawyer Marc Elias, who has been filing and threatening lawsuits around the country accusing Republican-led legislatures of drawing grotesquely gerrymandered political maps, is facing charges of hypocrisy after he filed a legal motion last week in Maryland that would allow him to defend similarly gerrymandered maps approved by Democrats in that state.

Elias, a prominent gun-for-hire representing the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, filed a motion on January 20 to intervene in a partisan gerrymandering case in Maryland. If the motion is granted, the DCCC would become a defendant in the case, which was filed in December by the nonpartisan Fair

Ryan Mills is an enterprise and media reporter at National Review. He previously worked for 14 years as a breaking news reporter, investigative reporter, and editor at newspapers in Florida. Originally from Minnesota, Ryan lives in the Fort Myers area with his wife and two sons.

