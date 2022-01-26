Marc Elias Accused of ‘Appalling’ Hypocrisy for Defending Dem Gerrymandering in Maryland

Democratic lawyer Marc Elias, who has been filing and threatening lawsuits around the country accusing Republican-led legislatures of drawing grotesquely gerrymandered political maps, is facing charges of hypocrisy after he filed a legal motion last week in Maryland that would allow him to defend similarly gerrymandered maps approved by Democrats in that state.

Elias, a prominent gun-for-hire representing the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, filed a motion on January 20 to intervene in a partisan gerrymandering case in Maryland. If the motion is granted, the DCCC would become a defendant in the case, which was filed in December by the nonpartisan Fair …