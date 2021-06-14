Marjorie Taylor Greene Apologizes for Holocaust COVID-Restrictions Comparison

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) holds a press conference outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., June 14, 2021. (Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters)

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R., Ga.) apologized Monday for her comments last month comparing COVID-19 restrictions to the persecution of Jews by the Nazis.

After a visit to the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, D.C., Greene said she had “made a mistake” and that there is “nothing comparable” to the Holocaust.

“I have made a mistake, and it’s really bothered me for a couple of weeks now, and so I definitely want to own it,” she said. “This afternoon I visited the Holocaust Museum. The Holocaust is — there’s nothing comparable to it. It happened, and over six million Jewish people were murdered.”

Marjorie Taylor Greene: “I have made a mistake… this afternoon I visited the Holocaust Museum. The Holocaust is- there’s nothing comparable to it.” pic.twitter.com/skrF6YyC3u — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) June 14, 2021

“The horrors of the Holocaust are something that some people don’t even believe happened and some people deny, but there is no comparison to the Holocaust,” she said. “There are words that I have said and remarks that I have made that I know are offensive, and for that I want to apologize.”

Last month, Greene likened a Tennessee grocery store’s rule requiring employees to display their vaccination status to the Third Reich’s star-wearing requirement for Jews.

Greene’s tweet sparked widespread backlash, including from the Auschwitz Memorial, which called her comments “a sad symptom of moral and intellectual decline.”

Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell called Greene’s remarks “outrageous” and “reprehensible.” McConnell’s spokesman wrote on Twitter that the Kentucky Republican had recently called out Greene’s “loony lies and conspiracy theories” as a “cancer for the Republican Party and our country.”

Additionally, House minority leader Kevin McCarthy (R., Calif.) called Greene “wrong” and said her “intentional decision to compare the horrors of the Holocaust with wearing masks is appalling.”

“The Holocaust is the greatest atrocity committed in history. The fact that this needs to be stated today is deeply troubling,” McCarthy said.

Minority whip Steve Scalise (R., La.) and House Republican Conference chairwoman Elise Stefanik (N.Y.) both released statements criticizing Greene’s remarks as well.

At the time, Greene defended her comments on Twitter, writing that she “never compared it to the Holocaust, only the discrimination against Jews in early Nazi years.”

“Stop feeding into the left wing media attacks on me,” she wrote. “Everyone should be concerned about the squads support for terrorists and discrimination against unvaxxed people.”

Greene’s apology comes as Representative Brad Schneider (D., Ill.) is expected to introduce a resolution on Wednesday that would censure Greene over similar remarks last month comparing House mask rules to Nazi persecution of Jews, according to NBC News.

