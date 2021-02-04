Marjorie Taylor Greene Removed from House Committees

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) arrives prior to a vote in the U.S. House of Representives on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., February 4, 2021. (Kevin Lamarque/Reuters)

The House voted 230-199 to remove Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R., Ga.) from the Education and Budget committees on Thursday evening.

Democrats pushed for Greene’s removal because of numerous past statements and social media posts in support of conspiracy theories, bigotry, and the execution of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.). Greene has expressed skepticism over whether the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks occurred; whether shootings at Sandy Hook elementary school and Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School occurred; and stated that the 2018 midterm elections were part of “an Islamic invasion of our government,” with the candidacies of Rashida Tlaib (D., Mich.) and Ilhan Omar (D., Minn.).

Greene said she believed school shootings are “real” and “9/11 absolutely happened” in a floor speech on Thursday afternoon.

Eleven Republicans voted with Democrats to remove Greene from her committees, including Nicole Malliotakis of New York and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois.

Representative Jaime Herrera Beutler (R., Wash.), one of ten Republicans who backed the impeachment of former President Trump, said earlier on Thursday that removing Greene by majority vote would a dangerous precedent for the House.

My statement on the full House vote to remove Marjorie Taylor Greene from her committees. pic.twitter.com/fWK4Qiuqi9 — Jaime Herrera Beutler (@HerreraBeutler) February 4, 2021

“Republicans can show leadership by sanctioning” Greene, Beutler said in a statement. “But what I won’t do is vote on the House floor to set a precedent where the majority party now dictates to the minority the way in which it seats its members.”

Beutler warned that if the GOP retakes the House in 2021, “the temptation will be strong to kick the most controversial Democrats off their committees and we create a new way to endlessly fight with each other instead of getting things done for the American people.”

