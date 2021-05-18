Mark McCloskey Files to Run for U.S. Senate in Missouri

Mark McCloskey speaks by video feed during the 2020 Republican National Convention broadcast from Washington, D.C., August 24, 2020. (2020 Republican National Convention/Handout via Reuters)

Mark McCloskey, the Missouri lawyer who waved a gun at Black Lives Matter protesters marching by his mansion last year, filed paperwork on Tuesday to run for Missouri’s U.S. Senate seat.

McCloskey filed with the Federal Election Commission and also launched a campaign website to collect donations.

“Mark is a Conservative outsider who will bring backbone and guts to the US Senate to continue fighting for President Trump’s agenda,” his website says.

Advertisement

McCloskey and his wife, Patricia McCloskey, were thrust into the national spotlight last year after he allegedly stood on the lawn of their St. Louis home screaming and pointing a semi-automatic rifle at protesters. His wife then joined him with a semi-automatic handgun, yelling at protesters to “go” and pointing it at them. No shots were fired.

The couple was indicted in October on charges of unlawful use of a weapon and tampering with evidence in connection with the incident. They are scheduled to stand trial in November.

Many have defended the McCloskeys, saying they were legally protecting their $1.15 million home as several hundred protesters marched by on their way to the mayor’s home a few blocks away. The couple heard a loud commotion and saw a large group of people break an iron gate marked with “No Trespassing” and “Private Street” signs, according to a police report.

The pair received support from then-President Trump, who called the charges against them “disgraceful.” They were also invited to speak at last year’s Republican National Convention.

McCloskey is the second controversial candidate to join the race to replace retiring Senator Roy Blunt (R., Mo.): former Governor Eric Greitens, a Republican, has also launched a bid for the Senate Seat. Greitens resigned in 2018 over allegations that he had an affair with his hairdresser and blackmailed and sexually assaulted her.

Other candidates in the race include Missouri’s Republican attorney general Eric Schmitt and at least three Democrats: former state Senator Scott Sifton, attorney Lucas Kunce, and tech executive Tim Shepard.

Send a tip to the news team at NR.