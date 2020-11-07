News

Coronavirus Update

Mark Meadows, Matt Gaetz Test Positive for COVID in Latest Trump Inner-Circle Outbreak

By
White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows speaks to reporters during a news briefing at the White House in Washington, D.C., July 31, 2020. (Carlos Barria/Reuters)

Editor’s note 11:00 a.m.This article has been updated to reflect new comments from Representative Gaetz and Politico.

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and Representative Matt Gaetz (R., Fla.) have tested positive for coronavirus, according to various reports, in the latest outbreak of the illness in President Trump’s inner circle.

Gaetz has informed multiple people on Capitol Hill and the White House of his diagnosis, Politico reported on Saturday. It was not immediately clear when Gaetz tested positive or what his condition is.

Gaetz denied the Politico report, writing on Twitter, “This story is false. I have antibodies, not the virus.” However, the outlet stood by its story, with reporter Jake Sherman claiming Gaetz informed people of his diagnosis last week.

National Review has reached out to Gaetz’s office for comment.

Meanwhile, Meadows tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday and at least four White House officials have contracted the illness, Bloomberg reported on Friday. Nick Trainer, a senior Trump campaign aide, has also contracted coronavirus.

The new outbreak marks the second time coronavirus has spread among senior White House officials and Trump allies. The president himself was hospitalized for coronavirus on October 2, while a slew of Republican senators and Trump administration officials were diagnosed with the illness around the same time.

Comments

Dr. Anthony Fauci, head of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases, commented that the outbreak likely began at the nomination ceremony for Supreme Court justice Amy Coney Barrett, held at the White House Rose Garden on September 26.

“The data speak for themselves,” Fauci told CBS in an interview in early October. “We had a super-spreader event in the White House. And it was in a situation where people were crowded together, were not wearing masks. So the data speaks for themselves.”

Comments

Send a tip to the news team at NR.

Zachary Evans is a news writer for National Review Online. He is a veteran of the Israeli Defense Forces and a trained violist.

Most Popular

Elections

The Progressive Agenda Is Dead

By
The Democrats gambled that if they chose the least offensive, most avuncular establishmentarian to lead them -- a guy who could say “Do I look like a socialist?” and get America to concur that, no, Joe Biden did not look like one — they could leverage dislike for President Trump to win not only the ... Read More
Elections

The Progressive Agenda Is Dead

By
The Democrats gambled that if they chose the least offensive, most avuncular establishmentarian to lead them -- a guy who could say “Do I look like a socialist?” and get America to concur that, no, Joe Biden did not look like one — they could leverage dislike for President Trump to win not only the ... Read More
NR PLUS U.S.

The Revolution Isn’t Coming

By
The inconclusive, unsatisfying outcome of Tuesday’s election might be read as evidence of a country bitterly divided. Which it is, of course, but the election also provides evidence of a country strangely united — united in spite of itself. Here is a seldom spoken fact of American political life: There is ... Read More
NR PLUS U.S.

The Revolution Isn’t Coming

By
The inconclusive, unsatisfying outcome of Tuesday’s election might be read as evidence of a country bitterly divided. Which it is, of course, but the election also provides evidence of a country strangely united — united in spite of itself. Here is a seldom spoken fact of American political life: There is ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Our Two Minority Parties

By
As the results of the election come gradually into sharper focus, both parties have good reason to be frustrated. Both have been rebuked in some important respects by the electorate. And both rebukes are justified. If the parties are willing to learn from them, the result might be good for our politics. In a ... Read More
Politics & Policy

Our Two Minority Parties

By
As the results of the election come gradually into sharper focus, both parties have good reason to be frustrated. Both have been rebuked in some important respects by the electorate. And both rebukes are justified. If the parties are willing to learn from them, the result might be good for our politics. In a ... Read More
Law & the Courts

The Nuns Will Beat Biden

By
When the Little Sisters of the Poor and allied groups won their most recent victory at the Supreme Court this summer, Joe Biden said he wanted not just to undo that decision but to go back to the pre-Hobby Lobby version of the Obama administration’s contraceptive mandate. He never explained how he could attain ... Read More
Law & the Courts

The Nuns Will Beat Biden

By
When the Little Sisters of the Poor and allied groups won their most recent victory at the Supreme Court this summer, Joe Biden said he wanted not just to undo that decision but to go back to the pre-Hobby Lobby version of the Obama administration’s contraceptive mandate. He never explained how he could attain ... Read More
U.S.

Some Thoughts about Kooks

By
The only incontrovertibly true sentence I can remember Donald Trump ever having spoken is: “Bad things happen in Philadelphia.” (There may be others, but I cannot think of any.) Considering the matter of election fraud, Dennis Prager took to the radio Thursday to complain that Republicans get painted as ... Read More
U.S.

Some Thoughts about Kooks

By
The only incontrovertibly true sentence I can remember Donald Trump ever having spoken is: “Bad things happen in Philadelphia.” (There may be others, but I cannot think of any.) Considering the matter of election fraud, Dennis Prager took to the radio Thursday to complain that Republicans get painted as ... Read More