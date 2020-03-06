Trump Taps Rep. Mark Meadows as White House Chief of Staff, Replacing Mulvaney

Rep. Mark Meadows speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill, October 29, 2019. (Erin Scott/Reuters)

President Trump on Friday named Representative Mark Meadows (R., N.C.) as White House chief of staff, replacing acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney.

“I have long known and worked with Mark, and the relationship is a very good one,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “I want to thank Acting Chief Mick Mulvaney for having served the Administration so well. He will become the United States Special Envoy for Northern Ireland. Thank you!”

Meadows announced in December that he would not seek reelection after an eight-year run in the House, during which he clashed with former House speaker John Boehner, called for balanced budgets, and was chairman of the House Freedom Caucus. More recently, the congressman has been a staunch ally of Trump, and has called the impeachment proceedings against the president “a baseless, fact-free sham that ignores rules, obliterates precedent, and ultimately runs directly contrary to the will of the people.”

“Congressman Meadows has been a warrior for the president and a champion of his agenda,” senior Trump adviser Jared Kushner said after Meadows announced he would not seek reelection. “We have greatly valued his guidance for the last three years in the administration, and I have no doubt that Mark will play an important role going into 2020.”