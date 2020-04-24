‘Mark My Words’: Biden Predicts Trump Will Use Coronavirus to Delay Presidential Election

Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks about the coronavirus pandemic at an event in Wilmington, Del., March 12, 2020. (Carlos Barria/Reuters)

Former vice president Joe Biden predicted Thursday that President Trump will attempt to delay the November general election.

“Mark my words I think he is gonna try to kick back the election somehow, come up with some rationale why it can’t be held,” the presumptive Democratic nominee said during an online fundraiser. “That’s the only way he thinks he can possibly win.”

Biden also went on the attack against Trump’s “un-American” attempts to “undermine the election,” specifically his indication that he will not approve federal relief for the U.S. Postal Service, which has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

“Imagine threatening not to fund the post office. Now, what in God’s name is that about? Other than trying to let the word out that he’s going to do all he can to make it very hard for people to vote,” Biden said.

Trump has not weighed in on delaying the November election and would not have the power to do so on his own. He has, however, criticized voting by mail, arguing that it is a breeding ground for voter fraud.

“Mail ballots — they cheat. Okay? People cheat,” Trump said earlier this month. “There’s a lot of dishonesty going along with mail-in voting.”

Democrats have pushed for voting by mail to protect voters against having to leave their homes to vote and possibly exposing themselves to the coronavirus.

“Why should we be saying to people, ‘Stand in line for hours,’ when we don’t even want you leaving the house?” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said earlier this month.

Biden on Thursday vowed that as president he would support same-day voter registration and the Safe Elections Act as well as restore the Voting Rights Act.

More than a dozen states have either delayed their primary elections or expanded voting by mail as the pandemic continues to spread in the country. Wisconsin held its primary on April 7 after the governor’s attempt to cancel in-person voting was blocked by the state supreme court.