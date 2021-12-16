News

Marxist Seattle City Councilwoman on Track to Narrowly Escape Recall Effort

Socialist Seattle City Councilmember Kshama Sawant restarts the “Tax Amazon” campaign she led in 2019 with a rally at Washington Hall in Seattle, Wash., January 13, 2020. (David Ryder/Reuters)

Seattle’s openly Marxist city councilwoman Kshama Sawant appears to have narrowly defeated an attempted recall campaign and will likely hold onto her seat.

As of Wednesday, 50.4 percent of voters in Seattle’s ultra-progressive third district voted “No” in the December 7 recall, meaning that they do not want to oust Sawant from office. Sawant has a 309-vote margin over the 49.6 percent of voters who voted “Yes” to the recall.

There are still 426 outstanding ballots that have not been counted, primarily because the voters either didn’t sign them, or the signature on the ballot doesn’t match the signature on file at

