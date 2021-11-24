Marxist Seattle Councilwoman Faces Recall after Leading Protesters to Mayor’s Home, Misusing City Funds

Just weeks after Seattle voters rejected a slate of hard-left progressive candidates for mayor, city council, and city attorney, residents of the city’s most liberal district will have the opportunity to boot one of the country’s most radical elected officials from office.

Mail ballots for the recall of Kshama Sawant, Seattle’s open Marxist city councilwoman, have been sent to the roughly 76,000 voters in the city’s third district ahead of the December 7 election.

Sawant, a member of the Socialist Alternative party, has naturally blasted the effort as a “big business-backed, right-wing recall” funded by Republican donors and supporters of former president …