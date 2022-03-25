News

Maryland Judge Tosses Democrat-Drawn Congressional Map for ‘Extreme’ Partisan Gerrymandering

Demonstrators rally with cut-outs of Maryland congressional districts in front of the Supreme court in Washington, D.C., March 28, 2018. (Joshua Roberts/Reuters)

A Maryland judge on Friday tossed out the state’s Democrat-drawn congressional map ahead of the 2022 mid-term election, ruling that the map is “an extreme gerrymander” intentionally drawn with “partisanship as a predominant intent” to suppress Republican voters.

Anne Arundel County Senior Judge Lynne A. Battaglia declared Maryland’s congressional plan unconstitutional, and ordered the state’s General Assembly to develop a new map by March 30, an extremely tight deadline. The Democrat-controlled General Assembly is likely to appeal.

In her 94-page ruling, Battaglia wrote that the evidence presented by experts “yields the conclusion that the 2021 Congressional Plan in Maryland is an ‘outlier,’

