Maryland Voters Accuse Dems of ‘Blatant Voter Suppression’ in New Gerrymandering Suit

Conservative groups and voters in Maryland have filed two lawsuits in the last two days challenging the state’s new congressional maps, which they say are unconstitutional and based on extreme partisan gerrymandering.
On Thursday, nine Maryland residents, including two state delegates, aligned with the nonprofit Fair Maps Maryland filed a lawsuit claiming that the new maps, which were drawn up in “dark backrooms,” are illegal and suppress voters’ rights. The state’s new maps are based on 2010 maps, which critics have called the most gerrymandered in the nation.
The new maps maintain all current officeholders in previous districts and make the only …
