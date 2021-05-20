Maryland’s Largest School District Spent $454K in Taxpayer Money on ‘Anti-Racist System Audit’

School buses remain parked in a lot due to the pandemic in San Francisco, Calif., April 7, 2020. (Stephen Lam/Reuters)

Maryland’s largest school district spent over $454,000 for an “anti-racist system audit,” according to documents obtained by Judicial Watch, while the district’s middle school students were taught that the phrase “Make America Great Again” was an example of “covert white supremacy” that ranks just below “lynching,” hate crimes,” “the N-word” and “racial slurs.”

Judicial Watch, a conservative watchdog group, says it obtained 685 pages of records on Montgomery County Public Schools’ (MCPS) “anti-racist system audit” and critical race theory classes.

The district hired The Mid-Atlantic Equity Consortium to conduct the audit, a company that claims its “expertise in using intersectionality as part of its theory of change makes us uniquely positioned to conduct the Anti-Racist Audit and mitigate the root causes of systemic barriers.”

The documents include Mid-Atlantic Equity Consortium’s “anti-racist system audit” proposal, which describes intersectional theory as “people are often disadvantaged by multiple sources of oppression: their race, class, gender identity, native language, sexual orientation, religion, and other identity markers. Intersectionality recognizes that identity markers (e.g. “female” and “Black”) do not exist independently of each other, and that each informs the others, often creating a complex merging of oppression.”

Meanwhile, students in Thomas Pyle Middle School’s social justice class who were taught that MAGA is an example of white supremacy were also taught that “white privilege” means being favored by school authorities, having a positive relationship with police, “soaking in media blatantly biased toward my race” and “living ignorant of the dire state of racism today.”

Other examples of covert “white supremacy,” according to the class, include the belief that “we’re just one human family,” “colorblindness,” “cultural appropriation,” “celebration of Columbus Day,” “police murdering POC [people of color],” and “bootstrap theory.”

Another slide on “implicit bias” and “structural racism” claims that “race is created to justify enslaving people from Africa (economic engine of country).”

“Dominant narratives about race (family, media, society) coupled with racialized structural arrangements and differential outcomes by race all prime us to believe that people of color are inferior to white people,” it adds.

Students were asked to view a Ted Talk interview with Patrisse Cullors, a co-founder of Black Lives Matter, which the class materials define as “a political movement to address systemic and state violence against African Americans.”

“Black Lives Matter is an ideological and political intervention in a world where Black lives are systematically and intentionally targeted for demise,” the materials say.

Cullors has come under fire in recent months over reports that she’s purchased four homes totaling $3.2 million since 2016. Ethics watchdogs have also criticized Cullors for funneling business to her boyfriend’s company while acting as executive director of Black Lives Matter Global Network.

In addition to exposing students to Cullors’ lectures, students were told explicitly that power is “wealth, whiteness, citizenship, patriarchy, heterosexism and education” and that “there is no such thing as a nonracist or race-neutral policy.”

The class material encouraged students to fill out a form letter with contact information addressed to federal, state and county education officials requesting more critical race theory classes in schools.

Judicial Watch also obtained records related to a class presentation at Montgomery County Public School’s Greenwood Elementary School on the “dual pandemic” of COVID-19 and “systemic racism.”

“The racist, revolutionary claptrap in these documents should be nowhere near a school classroom,” Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton said in a statement. “These documents show that extremists have access to our schools and are willing to abuse this access to children in order to advance a dangerous, divisive, and likely illegal agenda.”

