Maxine Waters Compares Border Patrol Riding Horseback to Manage Migrant Surge to ‘Slavery Days’

House Financial Services Committee Chairwoman Maxine Waters (D., Calif.) attends a House Financial Services Committee hearing in the Rayburn House Office Building in Washington, D.C., December 2, 2020. (Greg Nash/Reuters)

Amid the accusations that border patrol agents have been resorting to inhumane methods to corral the massive surge of migrants that illegally entered the U.S. in the last week, Representative Maxine Waters compared their management of the escalating situation to “slavery days.”

“We’re saying to the president and to everybody else, you’ve got to stop this madness. And I want to know, in the first place, who’s paying these cowboys to do this work? They have got to be gotten rid of. They’ve got to be stopped. It cannot go on,” she said to the press outside Capitol Hill Wednesday.

She urged reporters to “write the story” and expose what she believes to be a humanitarian crisis in which migrants are being subject to primitive, cruel treatment.

“They are trying to bring us back to slavery days and worse than that,” she declared.

In response to the allegations, inflamed and validated by Vice President Kamala Harris and White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, the National Border Patrol Council, the union representing border patrol agents, issued a statement Tuesday condemning the “outrageous claims by the Biden administration.”

It said that Psaki, as well as Department of Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas, “made outlandish and irrational claims about being horrified by images that show Border Patrol agents on horseback using authorized equipment and techniques to deter and prevent a large group of people from illegally entering the United States in Del Rio, Texas.”

The union slammed the Biden administration for having the privileged position to complain about the border crisis which it argued it largely enabled by relaxing border restrictions and exacerbated by not providing border patrol agencies the guidance and resources to deal with it.

“The shameless hypocrisy demonstrated by Psaki and Mayorkas in criticizing the agents in the field who were left to deal with this unstable situation without any sensible strategic plan by the Administration is far more horrific,” it read.

Calling their comments “ignorant and derogatory,” the statement implied such a reaction was expected given the administration’s ” disdain for law enforcement and underlying desire to defund the police.”

“Nevertheless, instead of fake outrage, Psaki and Mayorkas should be horrified by the fact that agents have been forced to deal with the deplorable situation for days due to the Biden Administration prematurely dismantling effective measures that deterred people from illegally entering the country,” it added.

During a press briefing, Psaki announced that the CBP officers in question have been relieved of duties temporarily and are now the subject of an “independent investigation” for employing “brutal and inappropriate measures against innocent people.”

If any investigation is to be conducted, the union said, it should target the administration, which is “solely responsible for the mishandling of this issue since day one.”

