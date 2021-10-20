McAuliffe Walks Out Mid-Interview, Scolds Reporter: ‘You Should’ve Asked Better Questions’

Former Virginia governor Terry McAuliffe speaks in Washington, D.C., April 10, 2019. (Yuri Gripas/Reuters)

Terry McAuliffe, the Democratic nominee to be Virginia’s next governor, cut a local news interview that aired on Tuesday short, scolding his interlocutor, reporter Nick Minock, for not asking “better questions.”

News7, an ABC affiliate for the Washington, D.C. area, tried to provide its viewers with 20 minute interviews with both McAuliffe and his opponent, Glenn Youngkin. However, as the channel acknowledged in a preemption to the segment, “the Terry McAuliffe interview is shorter than the interview of Glenn Youngkin. That was not by our doing… McAuliffe abruptly ended 7News’ interview after just ten minutes and told Nick that he should have asked better questions.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Alright, we are over,” declared McAuliffe in video of the final exchange between Minock and himself. “You should have asked better questions early on!” McAuliffe complained, adding that Minock “should have asked questions your viewers care about.”

Minock can be heard responding off-camera: “Well, we did.”

This is absolutely not what you want on the airwaves less than 2 weeks before Election Day. This feels like Cal Cunningham level falling apart. pic.twitter.com/luP9IxXSab — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) October 20, 2021

The questions Minock did have the opportunity to ask McAuliffe were about his declaration that he doesn’t “think parents should be telling schools what to teach,” the Biden administration’s decision to involve the FBI in disputes between parents and school boards, how he would allocate resources to lower the violent crime rate in Virginia, and vaccine mandates.

Polling shows that 62 percent of voters consider education to be a “major factor” in their voting decision, while 67 percent say the same of crime.

Both issues have taken on new meaning in light of a bombshell Daily Wire report that officials in Loudoun County covered up a violent sexual assault against a 15-year-old girl by a transgender student in a school bathroom. At a rally on Tuesday, Youngkin called for a state investigation into the alleged crime and cover-up, while presenting his own plan for ensuring students’ safety on campus.

Send a tip to the news team at NR.