McCarthy Announces Vote to Oust Liz Cheney from Leadership

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R., Calif.) speaks to the media during a briefing on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., March 11, 2021. (Joshua Roberts/Reuters)

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R., Calif.) announced that a vote to oust Representative Liz Cheney (R., Wyo.) from GOP leadership will be held on Wednesday, in a statement to the media.

“It had been my hope that our driving focus would be taking back the House in 2022 and implementing our Commitment to America,” McCarthy wrote. “Unfortunately, each day spent relitigating the past is one day less we have to seize the future.”

McCarthy added, “These internal conflicts need to be resolved so as not to detract from the efforts of our collective team. Having heard from so many of you in recent days, it’s clear that we need to make a change. As such, you should anticipate a vote on recalling the Conference Chair on Wednesday.”

Cheney, the current Conference Chair and third-highest ranking House Republican, has drawn ire from GOP colleagues over her continued criticism of President Trump’s conduct during the January 6 Capitol riot and allegations that Democrats “stole” the election.

McCarthy, House GOP Whip Steve Scalise, and Trump have all backed Representative Elise Stefanik (R., N.Y.), to replace Cheney.

“Liz Cheney is a warmongering fool who has no business in Republican Party Leadership,” Trump said last week. “We want leaders who believe in the Make America Great Again movement, and prioritize the values of America First.”

