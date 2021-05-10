McCarthy Backs Stefanik for House GOP Conference Chair

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R., Calif.) holds his weekly news conference at the Capitol in Washington, D.C., March 18, 2021. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R., Calif.) officially endorsed Representative Elise Stefanik (R., N.Y.) for House GOP Conference Chair in a Sunday interview on Fox News’s Sunday Morning Futures.

“Yes I do,” McCarthy said when asked by host Maria Bartiromo whether he would back Stefanik. “We need to be united, and that starts with leadership….That’s why we will have a vote next week.”

The endorsement comes amid GOP frustration with Liz Cheney (R., Wyo.), the current Conference Chair and third-highest ranking Republican in the House. The vote to oust Cheney is expected to be held Wednesday, Politico reported.

Republicans have grown concerned over Cheney’s criticisms of former President Trump, regarding his apparent refusal to quell rioting at the Capitol in January and allegations that Democrats “stole” the election.

“I think she made a calculated decision that she would rather be a martyr than try to accommodate her own conference,” former House speaker Newt Gingrich told Bartiromo during the same program. “She has every right as an individual member to say and do what she wants to. But she has no right as the chair of the conference to take the power and the prestige that the conference has given her and use it to undermine the conference.”

Cheney has said that the “issue” at hand is her refusal to “lie” about the elections and January 6 Capitol riot.

“This is about whether the Republican Party is going to perpetuate lies about the 2020 election and attempt to whitewash what happened on January 6,” Cheney spokesman Jeremy Adler said last week. “Liz will not do that. That is the issue.”

