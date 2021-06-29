McCarthy Claims CRT Echoes Past Dem Racism in Speech Calling for Removal of Confederate Statues

House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R., Calif.) speaks to reporters during a news conference at the Capitol in Washington, D.C., January 21, 2021. (Tom Brenner/Reuters)

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R., Calif.) compared critical race theory to Jim Crow laws in a speech calling to remove Confederate statues from the U.S. Capitol.

“America is not a racist country. America must reject critical race theory for the simple reason [that] state-sponsored racism is wrong and always will be,” McCarthy said on the House floor. “It was wrong when it was segregated lunch counters of Jim Crow, and it was wrong when it was segregated classrooms of critical race theory.”

McCarthy made his remarks on Tuesday in support of a bill to remove statues of Confederate figures from the U.S. Capitol.

“All the statues being removed by this bill are statues of Democrats,” McCarthy noted.

It wasn’t clear to which examples of segregated classrooms McCarthy was referring. Paul Rossi, a former teacher at the Grace Church School in Manhattan, revealed in April that the school conducted a “whites-only student and faculty Zoom meeting” in February for “antiracist” training, and that “such racially segregated sessions are now commonplace at my school.”

Various states have passed legislation banning the teaching of critical race theory in public schools. While the term originally denoted an academic research procedure, legislation banning “critical race theory” typically forbids public schools from teaching that the U.S. is fundamentally racist, or that students are inherently racist based on their own race.

