McCarthy Rejects Calls to Oust Cheney from House Leadership

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy holds a news conference at the U.S Capitol, January 30, 2020. (Amanda Voisard/Reuters)

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R., Calif.) opposes calls to reject Representative Liz Cheney (R., Wyo.) from caucus leadership, a McCarthy spokesman told The Washington Examiner on Thursday.

Cheney is the House Republican Conference Chair, and the third-highest GOP member in House GOP leadership. On Wednesday Cheney became the highest-ranking caucus member to vote for the impeachment of President Trump, after he incited a mob of his supporters to amass at the Capitol last week. The mob overwhelmed police and breached the building, forcing lawmakers to evacuate and injuring dozens of officers, one of whom later died of his injuries.

Just ten Republicans voted for impeachment, and others have called to oust Cheney from her leadership position. However, the McCarthy spokesman confirmed to the Examiner that he does not back the effort.

“I don’t think she’s in any danger whatsoever,” one House Republican who voted to impeach told the Examiner. “I think Kevin [McCarthy] will put an end to it.”

Explaining her vote to impeach Trump, Cheney said there has “never been a greater betrayal by a President of the United States of his office and his oath to the Constitution.”

Trump directly criticized Cheney during his speech to supporters before the mob breached the Capitol.

“We’ve got to get rid of the weak Congresspeople, the ones that aren’t any good, the Liz Cheneys of the world,” Trump said.

Trump and his backers have repeatedly clashed with Cheney, who has refused to back Trump’s claims that Democrats stole the election through widespread voter fraud. Cheney has also drawn ire from Trump supporters over her opposition to withdrawing American troops from Afghanistan.

