McCarthy Urges Biden to Deploy National Guard to Migrant Camp under Texas Bridge

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R., Calif.) speaks to the media during a briefing on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., March 11, 2021. (Joshua Roberts/Reuters)

House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy on Friday called on President Biden to deploy the National Guard to Del Rio, Texas, where Border Patrol agents have been overwhelmed by thousands of migrants streaming across the border and camping out under a bridge.

“The Biden Administration must recognize this for what it is: A National Security Crisis,” McCarthy said in a statement. “As such he must fully deploy the National Guard to the southern border to help our Border Patrol agents with more resources to control the situation.”

McCarthy’s call to action comes as new video footage captured by Fox News shows hundreds of migrants illegally streaming into the U.S. across the Rio Grande, joining thousands of migrants who are already camped out under the international bridge.

Fox News captured video of the devastating scene during a ride-along in a Texas Department of Safety helicopter after the Federal Aviation Administration grounded Fox’s drones in the area.

The video showed hundreds of people, apparently mostly from Haiti, walking across a dam to enter the U.S. They then follow a dirt path to join an encampment under the bridge where upwards of 11,000 migrants are waiting to be processed by Border Patrol agents, up from 8,000 as of Thursday morning.

The number of migrants at the camp has nearly tripled since Wednesday, when there were 4,000 migrants there. Border Patrol agents are struggling to process new arrivals.

Fox News reporter Bill Melugin described it as a “nonstop trail of migrants” who are crossing the Rio Grande in multiple areas.

Sources have reportedly told Fox News they believe that tens of thousands more are still on the way.

McCarthy noted that the worsening situation in Del Rio is part of a larger migrant crisis that has been unfolding for months; Border Patrol agents encountered more than 208,000 migrants in August.

“Under the Biden Administration, over 1.2 million migrants have been apprehended entering our country illegally — and that’s just who our over-worked and under-resourced Border Patrol agents caught,” he said.

“It is no coincidence this is happening as Democrats in Congress are moving to pass legislation that would grant immediate citizenship for up to 10 million illegal immigrants,” he said, referring to efforts to pass mass amnesty measures through budget reconciliation for illegal immigrants who are already in the country. “This is a wakeup call to Democrats that their policies are putting American lives in danger and must be abandoned.”

He also requested that Vice President Kamala Harris brief Congress on the administration’s efforts to get the border crisis under control. Harris had been placed in charge of addressing the “root causes” of the crisis.

“I am inviting the Vice President to brief Members of the Republican Conference next week to provide an update on the Administration’s plan to secure our southern border and our country,” he said.

