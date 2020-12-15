News

Politics & Policy

McConnell Acknowledges Biden Victory: ‘The Electoral College Has Spoken’

By
Sen. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) speaks to the media after the Republican policy luncheon on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., September 22, 2020. (Joshua Roberts/Reuters)

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday acknowledged Joe Biden as the president-elect for the first time, a day after the Electoral College cast its votes to make Biden’s victory official.

“As of this this morning, our country has officially a President-elect and a Vice President-elect,” McConnell said Tuesday morning.

“The Electoral College has spoken,” McConnell continued, adding, “Today, I want to congratulate President-elect Joe Biden.”

The Electoral College on Monday voted 306-232 for Biden over President Trump.

McConnell joins a growing group of Republican senators who have admitted the president’s defeat over the last several weeks, even as Trump himself has refused to concede the race and claimed he won a second term, alleging widespread voter fraud.

