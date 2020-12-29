McConnell Blocks Unanimous Vote on $2,000 Stimulus Checks

Senate majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R., Ky.) holds a post election news conference as he declares victory, in Louisville, Ky., November 3, 2020. (Bryan Woolston/Reuters)

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D., N.Y.) on Tuesday requested unanimous passage of $2,000 COVID-19 stimulus checks but was shot down by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R., Ky.), who objected.

Schumer’s request follows the passage of a bill in the House that would up the $600 stimulus checks approved as part of the $900 billion COVID relief bill to $2,000.

It remains to be seen if McConnell will allow a floor vote on the bill.

President Trump last week requested the higher amount for the checks, saying $600 was too small and initially declining to sign the bill, though he ultimately gave his approval on Sunday without further negotiation.

