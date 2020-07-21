News

Economy & Business

McConnell Calls for Second Round of Direct Coronavirus-Relief Payments

By
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) wears a protective mask inside the U.S. Capitol as senators returned to Capitol Hill amid concerns that their legislative sessions could put lawmakers and staff at risk of contracting the coronavirus, May 4, 2020. (Leah Millis/Reuters)

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Tuesday that he is in favor of a second round of direct stimulus payments to Americans after months of uncertainty within about the next coronavirus-relief bill.

“Speaking of building on what worked in the CARES Act, we want another round of direct payments, direct payments to help American families keep driving our national comeback,” McConnell said in a floor speech.

The massive $2.2 trillion coronavirus-relief package passed by Congress in March provided funds for a one-time $1,200 check for Americans who make $75,000 or less a year, with smaller payment for those who make more than that but less than $99,000 a year. McConnell said the second round of payments could only apply to Americans who make $40,000 or less a year.

The Trump administration has called for a second round of payments since March but in recent weeks has put more emphasis on payroll-tax cuts for workers.

The fifth coronavirus stimulus package, for which Republicans have proposed a $1 trillion price tag, will also include more funding for the Paycheck Protection Program, which aims to help small businesses with fewer than 500 employees that are struggling during the pandemic to meet payroll without furloughing or laying off employees.

“With a majority of businesses expected to exhaust their initial paycheck protection funding this summer, we’ll also be proposing a targeted second round of PPP, with a special eye toward hard-hit businesses,” McConnell said.

Trump said Monday that “good things” were planned for the upcoming Republican coronavirus aid bill and assured that “we’ve made a lot of progress.”

The package is also expected to provide $75 billion to help schools reopen, five years of liability protections against lawsuits relating to the coronavirus, and $25 billion more for virus testing and the Centers for Disease Control, a proposal to which the administration voiced objections.

Comments

“We shouldn’t lightly add more to the national debt, but I’m predicting that we will have one more rescue package, which we’ll begin to debate and discuss next week,” McConnell said last week at a press conference in Kentucky.

The next round of economic aid comes as many southern and western states are seeing their coronavirus cases and deaths spike, causing governors in several states to reimpose restrictions on businesses, houses of worship, and group events that were allowed to resume operations in recent weeks.

Comments

Send a tip to the news team at NR.

Most Popular

PC Culture

The 29 Percenters

By
This summer, after six weeks of race-related agony, protests, riots, horrific acts of violence, a wildfire of iconoclasm, and a nationwide reckoning on matters of race, all of it whipped from one frenzy to another by a media that exists to exaggerate and profit from conflict, renaming the Washington Redskins ... Read More
PC Culture

The 29 Percenters

By
This summer, after six weeks of race-related agony, protests, riots, horrific acts of violence, a wildfire of iconoclasm, and a nationwide reckoning on matters of race, all of it whipped from one frenzy to another by a media that exists to exaggerate and profit from conflict, renaming the Washington Redskins ... Read More
Culture

America’s Psychic Tuberculosis

By
There is some mystery about the generation of names. “Gay” becomes “gay and lesbian” becomes “lesbian and gay” becomes LGB becomes LGBTQ becomes LGBTQIAPK becomes LGBTTQQIAAP+. We go from “black” to “Afro-American” to “African American” back to “black” to “Black,” and then to ... Read More
Culture

America’s Psychic Tuberculosis

By
There is some mystery about the generation of names. “Gay” becomes “gay and lesbian” becomes “lesbian and gay” becomes LGB becomes LGBTQ becomes LGBTQIAPK becomes LGBTTQQIAAP+. We go from “black” to “Afro-American” to “African American” back to “black” to “Black,” and then to ... Read More
U.S.

About That George Floyd Judge Judy Video

By
One of the bits of fake news currently making the rounds on the geriatric circuit purports to show George Floyd, at age 17, on the Judge Judy show, where he admits to being a carjacker. The message — that he was a rotten SOB and more or less deserved what happened to him at the hands of Minneapolis police — ... Read More
U.S.

About That George Floyd Judge Judy Video

By
One of the bits of fake news currently making the rounds on the geriatric circuit purports to show George Floyd, at age 17, on the Judge Judy show, where he admits to being a carjacker. The message — that he was a rotten SOB and more or less deserved what happened to him at the hands of Minneapolis police — ... Read More
U.S.

The Disgrace of Portland

By
If only mobs were allowed to destroy federal property without consequence. Then, there wouldn’t have to be any dispute over federal agents defending a federal courthouse in Portland, Ore. It could simply be overrun and burned to the ground with no unwelcome resistance. As it is, Portland’s mayor, Ted ... Read More
U.S.

The Disgrace of Portland

By
If only mobs were allowed to destroy federal property without consequence. Then, there wouldn’t have to be any dispute over federal agents defending a federal courthouse in Portland, Ore. It could simply be overrun and burned to the ground with no unwelcome resistance. As it is, Portland’s mayor, Ted ... Read More
U.S.

The Revolution Is Winning

By
This is what the revolution looks like. Weather Underground terrorists, who made no secret of being anti-AmeriKKKan “small-c” communists, are having more success than they could have dreamed of in the 1960s. They are dominating the language. You know that whole “white privilege” nostrum that we’re ... Read More
U.S.

The Revolution Is Winning

By
This is what the revolution looks like. Weather Underground terrorists, who made no secret of being anti-AmeriKKKan “small-c” communists, are having more success than they could have dreamed of in the 1960s. They are dominating the language. You know that whole “white privilege” nostrum that we’re ... Read More