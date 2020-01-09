News

White House

McConnell Joins Hawley in Resolution to Throw Out Impeachment

By
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., October 22, 2019. (Tom Brenner/Reuters)

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell became the 13th cosponsor of Senator Josh Hawley’s resolution to update Senate rules and dismiss the “bogus impeachment” against President Trump if House Speaker Nancy Pelosi does not send over impeachment articles in 25 days.

Hawley, an outspoken critic of Democratic efforts over impeachment, was initially joined by ten other Republican senators in proposing the legislation on Monday, including Tom Cotton of Arkansas, Ted Cruz of Texas, and Rick Scott of Florida. On Tuesday, Rand Paul added his support and Kelly Loeffler signed on in her first act as a senator.

“It’s been 19 days. It could be 90 days. It could be 190 days,” Hawley said in a speech introducing the resolution on the Senate floor. “There is nothing that will stop the speaker from sitting on these articles.”

“If Americans are sick of this impeachment saga, this partisan circus, now? Just wait when we’re still sitting here in October or January of next year, or January of the year following, or who knows when? Without a trial. Without adjudication. Without any resolution.”

McConnell has grown increasingly confident in forcing Pelosi’s hand in recent days, after the Republican leadership whipped the 51 votes necessary to establish a trial without a resolution to negotiations with Democrats. McConnell is aiming to model the trial after that of former President Bill Clinton, while Minority Leader Chuck Schumer has demanded guarantees on witnesses.

Comments

On Thursday, McConnell issued an ultimatum to Pelosi, saying “this conversation is over” and that the Senate would move on and “get back to the people’s business” if the House continues to withhold the articles.

Politico later reported that McConnell told Republicans on Thursday that he expects the articles as soon as Friday, with an impeachment trial possibly beginning early next week.

Comments

Most Popular

PC Culture

Colin Kaepernick’s Stupid Lie About America

By
In the torrent of idiotic commentary unleashed by the killing of Qasem Soleimani, Colin Kaepernick’s deserves a place of honor. The NFL washout and Nike persona who makes sure the company doesn’t produce any overly patriotic sneakers tweeted, “There is nothing new about American terrorist attacks against ... Read More
PC Culture

Colin Kaepernick’s Stupid Lie About America

By
In the torrent of idiotic commentary unleashed by the killing of Qasem Soleimani, Colin Kaepernick’s deserves a place of honor. The NFL washout and Nike persona who makes sure the company doesn’t produce any overly patriotic sneakers tweeted, “There is nothing new about American terrorist attacks against ... Read More
National Security & Defense

Iran Is Not Iraq

By
We have no clue how Iran will react to the elimination of its terror chief Qasem Soleimani. Religious fanatics tend to be unpredictable. One thing we can be certain of, however, is that every time the United States acts in its self-interest in the Middle East, a bunch of pundits and policy experts will start ... Read More
National Security & Defense

Iran Is Not Iraq

By
We have no clue how Iran will react to the elimination of its terror chief Qasem Soleimani. Religious fanatics tend to be unpredictable. One thing we can be certain of, however, is that every time the United States acts in its self-interest in the Middle East, a bunch of pundits and policy experts will start ... Read More
Film & TV

Best Movies of the Decade

By
As film culture moves onward, it’s best to approach 2020 by previous milestones. The past movie decade did not belong to social-justice propagandists but to Alain Resnais, Zack Snyder, Clint Eastwood, and the rise of S. Craig Zahler. What makes those four auteurs the most significant filmmakers of the preceding ... Read More
Film & TV

Best Movies of the Decade

By
As film culture moves onward, it’s best to approach 2020 by previous milestones. The past movie decade did not belong to social-justice propagandists but to Alain Resnais, Zack Snyder, Clint Eastwood, and the rise of S. Craig Zahler. What makes those four auteurs the most significant filmmakers of the preceding ... Read More