McConnell Rebuffs GOP Calls to Impeach Biden

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R., Ky.) walks to the Senate floor on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., June 14, 2021. (Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters)

Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (Ky.) on Wednesday rejected calls from GOP lawmakers to impeach President Biden over his abysmal handling of the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Asked during an event in Kentucky if Biden’s mishandling of the exit from Afghanistan is cause for impeachment and if he would support it, McConnell said that “the president is not going to be removed from office.”

“There’s a Democratic House, a narrowly Democratic Senate. That’s not going to happen,” he said.

“There isn’t going to be an impeachment,” he added.

However, McConnell instead said he believes the 2022 midterms will be a chance for voters to hold the administration accountable.

“The report card you get is every two years,” McConnell said. “I think the way these behaviors get adjusted in this country is at the ballot box.”

“I do think we’re likely to see a typical kind of midterm reaction to a new administration. … Typically there is some buyer’s remorse,” he said.

McConnell’s comments come after other members of his party have called for Biden to resign or be impeached.

Senator Lindsey Graham (R., S.C.) has said he believes the president should be impeached, while Senators Josh Hawley (R., Mo.) and Marsha Blackburn (R., Tenn.) have called for Biden’s resignation.

Senator Rick Scott (R., S.C.), who chairs the Senate GOP campaign arm, suggested it may be time to invoke the 25th Amendment and allow the majority of the Cabinet or a body appointed by the Congress to remove Biden.

However, like McConnell, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R., Calif.) has been less supportive of calls to impeach Biden, instead suggesting that a future GOP-controlled House will investigate the Afghanistan withdrawal and bring about a “day of reckoning.”

