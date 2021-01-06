McConnell Rebukes Trump, Says Overturning Election ‘Would Damage Our Republic Forever’

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R., Ky.) adjusts his face mask as he participates in a swearing-in for the 117th Congress in Washington, D.C., January 3, 2021. (Kevin Dietsch/Reuters)

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell rebuked President Trump during Wednesday’s joint session of Congress, saying that Congress overturning the election results at Trump’s urging would cause irreparable damage to the country.

“The voters, the courts, and the states have all spoken. If we overrule them, it would damage our Republic forever,” McConnell said from the House floor.

“If this election were overturned by mere allegations from the losing side, our democracy would enter a death spiral. We’d never see the whole nation accept an election again,” the Kentucky Republican added.

