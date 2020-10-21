News

White House

McConnell Reportedly Warns White House Against COVID Relief Deal before Election; WH Chief of Staff Denies

By
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell speaks to reporters after the Senate Republican luncheon on Capitol Hill in Washington D.C., September 9 2020. (Kevin Lamarque/Reuters)

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R., Ky.) warned the Trump administration on Tuesday against making a deal on a coronavirus relief bill with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.) before the November elections.

Speaking to Senate Republicans at a GOP lunch, McConnell told colleagues that he believes Pelosi is not negotiating a deal in good faith, the Washington Post reported. While Pelosi has pushed for a relief bill worth roughly $2 trillion, Senate Republicans are divided on the price tag of proposed legislation, with many aiming to keep the bill under $1 trillion.

President Trump, meanwhile, has pushed Republicans to match the price tag of Pelosi’s proposal.

Republicans are worried that ramming a relief bill through the Senate would exacerbate divisions within the party, at a time when Republicans are attempting to confirm Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court, the New York Times reported.

However, White House chief-of-staff Mark Meadows denied the Post‘s report on Wednesday morning, telling reporters that McConnell had not cautioned the Trump administration against a deal. Meadows said the administration was still negotiating the details of aid to state and local governments, and that a deal could be reached within the next 48 hours.

Comments

Negotiations over a new round of aid for coronavirus have been deadlocked for weeks, even as Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell has called for Congress to authorize greater economic aid.

“Too little support would lead to a weak recovery, creating unnecessary hardship for households and businesses,” Powell said at a conference held by the National Association for Business Economics earlier this month. “Over time, household insolvencies and business bankruptcies would rise, harming the productive capacity of the economy, and holding back wage growth.”

Comments

Send a tip to the news team at NR.

Zachary Evans is a news writer for National Review Online. He is a veteran of the Israeli Defense Forces and a trained violist.

Most Popular

Media

The Biden Protection Racket

By
Joe Biden is the most cosseted presidential candidate in memory. He’s run a minimalist campaign that’s avoided the press as much as possible, while the press hasn’t been braying for more access and answers, but eager to avoid anything that could be discomfiting to the campaign. Never before have the ... Read More
Media

The Biden Protection Racket

By
Joe Biden is the most cosseted presidential candidate in memory. He’s run a minimalist campaign that’s avoided the press as much as possible, while the press hasn’t been braying for more access and answers, but eager to avoid anything that could be discomfiting to the campaign. Never before have the ... Read More
NR PLUS Media

A Few Cracks in the Progressive Wall

By
The contemporary progressive agenda — of, say, an Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Kamala Harris, Bernie Sanders, or Elizabeth Warren — has rarely appealed to 51 percent of the American electorate. Most polls show opposition to Court packing and the abolition of the Electoral College. Voters don’t seem to like ... Read More
NR PLUS Media

A Few Cracks in the Progressive Wall

By
The contemporary progressive agenda — of, say, an Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Kamala Harris, Bernie Sanders, or Elizabeth Warren — has rarely appealed to 51 percent of the American electorate. Most polls show opposition to Court packing and the abolition of the Electoral College. Voters don’t seem to like ... Read More
NR PLUS Elections

Trump: No

By
Editor’s Note: The following is one of three essays, each from a different perspective, in the latest edition of National Review on the question of whether to vote for President Trump. The views below reflect those of the individual author, not of the NR editorial board as a whole. The other two essays can be ... Read More
NR PLUS Elections

Trump: No

By
Editor’s Note: The following is one of three essays, each from a different perspective, in the latest edition of National Review on the question of whether to vote for President Trump. The views below reflect those of the individual author, not of the NR editorial board as a whole. The other two essays can be ... Read More
Elections

Why Hunter?

By
Hunter Biden, Joe’s younger son, has become a fixture of the 2020 race. Since August 27, 2019, Donald Trump has tweeted about Hunter 59 separate times, making his colorful past one of the Trump campaign’s most important attacks on his rival. For many years, Hunter struggled with serious drug and alcohol ... Read More
Elections

Why Hunter?

By
Hunter Biden, Joe’s younger son, has become a fixture of the 2020 race. Since August 27, 2019, Donald Trump has tweeted about Hunter 59 separate times, making his colorful past one of the Trump campaign’s most important attacks on his rival. For many years, Hunter struggled with serious drug and alcohol ... Read More
NR PLUS Elections

Trump: Yes

By
Editor’s Note: The following is one of three essays, each from a different perspective, in the latest edition of National Review on the question of whether to vote for President Trump. The views below reflect those of the individual author, not of the NR editorial board as a whole. The other two essays can be ... Read More
NR PLUS Elections

Trump: Yes

By
Editor’s Note: The following is one of three essays, each from a different perspective, in the latest edition of National Review on the question of whether to vote for President Trump. The views below reflect those of the individual author, not of the NR editorial board as a whole. The other two essays can be ... Read More