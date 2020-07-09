News

Elections

McConnell Says ‘We’ll Have to Wait and See’ about Holding GOP Convention

By
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R., Ky.) wears a protective face mask during the coronavirus outbreak on Capitol Hill, Washington, D.C., May 12, 2020. (Carlos Barria/Reuters)

Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell (R., Ky.) on Thursday did not commit to attending the Republican presidential convention, currently scheduled to take place in Jacksonville, Fla., in late August.

McConnell made his comments when asked by the Cincinnati Enquirer whether he would attend the convention.

“It’s a challenging situation, and a number of my colleagues announced they are not going to attend,” McConnell responded. “We’ll have to wait and see how things look in late August to determine whether or not you can safely convene that many people.”

Five Republican senators have confirmed that they will not attend the convention. Senator Chuck Grassley (R., Iowa) announced he would not attend because, at 86 years old, his age puts him at higher risk of coronavirus complications. Other senators not attending for various reasons are Lamar Alexander (R., Tenn.), Susan Collins (R., Maine), Lisa Murkowski (R., Alaska), and Mitt Romney (R., Utah).

Comments

The coronavirus pandemic has upended the 2020 presidential election by limiting the ability of voters to gather in crowds. President Trump’s campaign rally in Tulsa, Okla., last month “likely” contributed to a rise in local cases, according to Tulsa Health Department director Bruce Dart. The city has held other large events in the past month that also may have contributed to a surge in cases.

Republican Party officials are studying the option of holding the presidential convention at an outdoor arena in order to make the event safer to attend, the Washington Post reported on Thursday. Coronavirus is generally believed to spread more easily indoors than outside.

Comments

Send a tip to the news team at NR.

Zachary Evans is a news writer for National Review Online. He is a veteran of the Israeli Defense Forces and a trained violist.

Most Popular

Media

The Media’s War on Words

By
I recently ran across a piece in the Philadelphia Inquirer that lays out four racist words and phrases that should be banished from the English language. It begins like this: Editor’s note: Please be aware offensive terms are repeated here solely for the purpose of identifying and analyzing them honestly. ... Read More
Media

The Media’s War on Words

By
I recently ran across a piece in the Philadelphia Inquirer that lays out four racist words and phrases that should be banished from the English language. It begins like this: Editor’s note: Please be aware offensive terms are repeated here solely for the purpose of identifying and analyzing them honestly. ... Read More
Religion

From ‘Anchors Aweigh’ to Away-from-Church

By
If any group of Americans could reasonably be expected, and trusted, to conduct themselves in ways that minimize the danger of spreading infection during public worship, you might think that would be the men and women of the U.S. armed forces. They’re used to obeying orders, including those that involve ... Read More
Religion

From ‘Anchors Aweigh’ to Away-from-Church

By
If any group of Americans could reasonably be expected, and trusted, to conduct themselves in ways that minimize the danger of spreading infection during public worship, you might think that would be the men and women of the U.S. armed forces. They’re used to obeying orders, including those that involve ... Read More
Culture

Two NFL Apologies

By
So Drew Brees defended the American flag and all it stands for, said he didn’t agree with kneeling for the national anthem and correctly described this gesture of open disrespect as disrespect. "Is everything right with our country right now?" said the Saints' future Hall of Famer. "No, it is not. We still have ... Read More
Culture

Two NFL Apologies

By
So Drew Brees defended the American flag and all it stands for, said he didn’t agree with kneeling for the national anthem and correctly described this gesture of open disrespect as disrespect. "Is everything right with our country right now?" said the Saints' future Hall of Famer. "No, it is not. We still have ... Read More