McConnell Tells Colleagues He Will Vote to Acquit Trump

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell arrives for the Electoral College vote certification during a joint session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol, January 6, 2021. (Kevin Dietsch/Pool via Reuters)

Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell has reportedly told Republican colleagues in a letter that he will vote to acquit former President Donald Trump for “incitement of an insurrection.”

Trump’s impeachment trial, which comes after the House last month passed a single article of impeachment against the 45th president for his alleged role in encouraging his supporters to amass at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, could end as early as Saturday, just five days after it began.

McConnell, who had declined to whip votes either for or against impeachment, had reportedly previously suggested to his Republican colleagues that voting to convict or acquit Trump is a matter of conscience and need not align with senators’ earlier votes to dispute the constitutionality of the trial.

