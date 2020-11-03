McConnell Wins Reelection to Senate

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) speaks at the final campaign event of his 2020 campaign in Versailles, Ky., November 2, 2020. (Bryan Woolston/Reuters)

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has won his Senate reelection bid in Kentucky during Tuesday’s general election.

The Associated Press called the election for McConnell shortly after 8 p.m. on Tuesday evening.

It will be the 78-year-old Republican leader’s seventh term in the Senate. McConnell defeated his challenger, Democrat Amy McGrath, a retired Marine combat pilot.

Advertisement

“Tonight Kentuckians said ‘we’re not finished yet,'” McConnell said during his victory speech Tuesday night. “Kentucky wants more of the policies that built the best economy is modern history. Not socialism.”

“This is no time to declare war on our institutions because one side is angry,” McConnell added.

Advertisement

McConnell, a frequent ally of President Trump, led the Senate in confirming Justice Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court last month. He is expected to seek reelection as Senate Republican leader regardless of whether the GOP keeps its Senate majority.

McGrath was an impressive fundraiser and spent generously on her campaign to unseat the powerful Republican senator, Democrats hoping that they could vote out one of their highest profile adversaries in Congress. She raised more than $88 million and spent more than $73.3 million, the Center for Responsive Politics recorded. McConnell raised $55.5 million and spent $44 million on his reelection campaign.

McGrath’s campaign attempted to convince Kentucky voters that McConnell used his power in the Senate to benefit Trump and himself along with special interests instead of working for residents of his state.

Send a tip to the news team at NR.