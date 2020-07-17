Prominent Journalists, Outlets Distort McEnany’s School Reopening Comments to Cast Administration as Anti-Science

News

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany smiles during the daily press briefing at the White House in Washington, July 16, 2020. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)

A number of prominent journalists and outlets distorted Kayleigh McEnany’s Thursday remarks about school reopenings, selectively quoting the White House press secretary to cast the administration as hostile to scientific inquiry and eager to reopen schools regardless of the health implications.

The Trump administration has been pushing to open K-12 schools with in-person classes this fall. School districts have struggled to find ways to implement in-person learning in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, as they attempt to balance health concerns with the challenges for teachers, students, and parents presented by continued remote learning.

“The president has said unmistakably that he wants schools to open….The science should not stand in the way of this,” McEnany said. “As [Hoover Institution senior fellow] Dr. Scott Atlas said…’Everyone else in the western world, our peer nations, are doing it. We are the outlier here.’” McEnany then pointed to a Journal of the American Medical Association study of 46 pediatric hospitals, which concluded that coronavirus risk for children is less than the seasonal flu.

Reporters and media organizations seized on the first part of McEnany’s remarks, with CNN reporter Jim Acosta writing “the science should not stand in the way of this” in his summary of the comments on Twitter. That tweet has been retweeted over 46,000 times and received over 100,000 likes, and while Acosta subsequently wrote that McEnany went on to say “the science is on our side,” that tweet has received far less engagement.

Both CBS and the Washington Post used the phrase “the science should not stand in the way of this” in captions on Twitter  without mentioning that McEnany cited a scientific study to justify the administration’s stance.

CBS reporter Weija Jang cited the phrase in her own tweet on the press conference. When Jang subsequently published a transcript with McEnany’s full remark’s in context, she still highlighted the phrase.

The phrase “the science should not stand in the way of this” was quoted in numerous headlines of articles summarizing the press conference. Those articles ran in NBCBusiness InsiderThe GuardianUSA TodayThe Daily Beast, and other outlets.

The attention given to the phrase led CNN’s Jake Tapper to point out that McEnany’s remarks were being taken out of context.

“Folks read the ENTIRE McEnany comment,” Tapper wrote. “She’s arguing that the science is on the side of those who want to open them, she cites a JAMA study. I’m not taking a position on the matter but be fair.”

The widespread distortion led McEnany to term the coverage a “case study in media bias.”

Zachary Evans is a news writer for National Review Online. He is a veteran of the Israeli Defense Forces and a trained violist.

