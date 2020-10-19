Meadows Warns of Lawsuits against Social Media Companies over Censorship of Hunter Biden Reports

Rep. Mark Meadows speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill, October 29, 2019. (Erin Scott/Reuters)

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows warned Monday of “additional lawsuits” against social media companies over their censorship of political material including news articles on Hunter Biden’s business dealings.

“They have two standards: one for one campaign, one for the other. But I do believe that additional lawsuits will be filed perhaps as early as today to go after that,” Meadows said during an interview on Fox News.

“Listen, it’s not just the campaigns,” Meadows continued. “They’re now starting to censor, actually, reporters. That’s a dangerous place for them to go when they’re the arbiter of what they deem to be the truth.”

Meadows’s remarks come after Twitter on Wednesday blocked users from tweeting out the link to a New York Post story detailing leaked emails revealing high-dollar negotiations between Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden and foreign companies, although the authenticity of the Biden emails has not been independently confirmed.

In leaked emails from 2014, Biden appears to try to leverage his influence with his father, then vice president, in negotiations regarding his lucrative position on the board of the Ukrainian natural gas company Burisma. He refers to his father, who was heavily involved in U.S. policy on Ukraine at the time, as “my guy.”

The younger Biden also entered into a consulting contract with China’s largest private energy company that initially earned him $10 million a year “for introductions alone,” according to the emails.

The leaked emails and other data were found on a MacBook Pro laptop that was dropped off at a Delaware computer repair shop in April of last year but was never retrieved, according to the owner of the shop, and has since been seized by the FBI.

On Thursday, Twitter also suspended the Trump campaign’s account for attempting to tweet out a video calling Joe Biden a “liar” and citing Hunter Biden’s emails.

President Trump last week also warned of consequences and said that he expects the controversy to trigger a lawsuit against the social media giant.

“It’s going to all end up in a big lawsuit,” Trump said.

“There are things that can happen that are very severe that I’d rather not see happen,” the president continued. “But it’s probably going to have to.”

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey acknowledged Wednesday before the Trump campaign’s account was locked that, “our communication around our actions on the @nypost article was not great. And blocking URL sharing via tweet or DM with zero context as to why we’re blocking: unacceptable.”

A group of Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee said last week that they would subpoena Dorsey for his testimony on the decision to censor the Post article/

